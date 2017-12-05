App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsWeather
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cyclone Ockhi LIVE: Gujarat on alert as storm moves inches closer to Surat coast

Live updates of Cyclone Ockhi which is expected to cross Mumbai later today.

highlights

  • Dec 05, 05:31 PM (IST)
  • Dec 05, 04:52 PM (IST)
  • Dec 05, 04:42 PM (IST)

  • Dec 05, 04:17 PM (IST)
  • Dec 05, 04:00 PM (IST)

    The Western Railways, in a tweet, have reiterated that the suburban service is not facing stoppages.

  • Dec 05, 03:42 PM (IST)
  • Dec 05, 03:35 PM (IST)

    Mumbai: A man stand with an umbrella in a street amid heavy showers triggered by Cyclone Ockhi in Mumbai on Tuesday. (PTI Photo by Mitesh Bhuvad)

    Mumbai: A man stand with an umbrella in a street amid heavy showers triggered by Cyclone Ockhi in Mumbai on Tuesday. (PTI Photo by Mitesh Bhuvad)
  • Dec 05, 03:19 PM (IST)

    Bandra-Worli Sea Link is fully functional: Mumbai Police

    In a rebuttal to some WhatsApp and social media hoax messages, Mumbai Police have tweeted saying that the Bandra Worli Sea Link is "fully functional today as link any other day".

  • Dec 05, 03:15 PM (IST)
  • Dec 05, 02:54 PM (IST)

    After PM Modi, Congress' Rajiv Shukla urges their workers to assist people in Gujarat

    Following prime minister Modi's tweet urging BJP workers to assist people in Gujarat, Congress leader Rajiv Shukla has also tweeted urging Congress workers "to prepare themselves to help people."

    "We should ensure that all possible assistance reach people of Gujarat in this hour of need," he added.

  • Dec 05, 02:40 PM (IST)
  • Dec 05, 01:42 PM (IST)

    UP CM Adityanath donates Rs 5 crore from CM Distress Relief Fund to PM's National Relief Fund

    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has handed over a cheque worth Rs 5 crore to Prime Minister Modi from Chief Minister Distress Relief Fund towards PM's National Relief Fund, for the cyclone affected people in Lakshadweep and other States.

  • Dec 05, 01:31 PM (IST)
  • Dec 05, 01:10 PM (IST)
  • Dec 05, 12:53 PM (IST)

    Mumbai University exams taking place as scheduled

    The University administration has announced that exams for various streams will continue as per schedule, according to Firstpost.

  • Dec 05, 12:35 PM (IST)

    Cyclone Ockhi weakens, 230 km west of Mumbai

    According to SkyMetWeather, Severe Cyclone Ockhi has now weakened into a 'cyclone'. The cyclone is currently in east-central Arabian Sea. It is about 390 km south west of Surat and 230 km west of Mumbai.

  • Dec 05, 12:08 PM (IST)
  • Dec 05, 12:02 PM (IST)
  • Dec 05, 11:41 AM (IST)

    As of 5:35 am, Cyclone Ockhi was around 480 km southwest of Surat, according to the IMD. The department also said that it would cross south Gujarat coast by tonight.

  • Dec 05, 11:25 AM (IST)
  • Dec 05, 11:11 AM (IST)
  • Dec 05, 10:55 AM (IST)

    Mumbai's suburban railway services largely running normally

    Central Railways is running 10 minutes late, but the frequency of local trains in Mumbai has not been affected, a Railway official has told CNN News18.

    Public Relations Officer for the Mumbai Airport says flight operations haven’t been affected.

  • Dec 05, 10:35 AM (IST)
  • Dec 05, 10:29 AM (IST)

    According to SkyMetWeather, in the last 24 hours (from 8:30 am on Monday), Santa Cruz in Mumbai has recorded 22 mm of rainfall while Colaba has witnessed 23 mm of rain.

  • Dec 05, 10:19 AM (IST)
  • Dec 05, 10:02 AM (IST)
  • Dec 05, 09:54 AM (IST)

    Here's what the Indian Meteorological Department has said:

    Wind speed: Wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph and gusting to 70 kmph are very likely along and off north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts till December 6 morning.

    Sea condition: The sea would be rough to very rough along and off north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts till December 6 morning.

    Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea along and off north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts till December 6 morning.

  • Dec 05, 09:48 AM (IST)

    Ockhi to be expected to subside later in the day, to be 'low' cyclonic disturbance tomorrow

    According to a release by the Indian Meteorological Department on Monday, Cyclone Ockhi is currently categories as a 'cyclonic storm' and is expected to be downgraded to a 'deep depression' later today.

    It will eventually be categorised as 'depression' early tomorrow before finally tagging the level of cyclonic disturbance as 'low' later tomorrow.

  • Dec 05, 08:56 AM (IST)
  • Dec 05, 08:51 AM (IST)

    Schools remain shut today along Maharashtra's coastal district, including Mumbai

    Late yesterday, Maharashtra government declared that schools in Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Sindhudurga, Ratnagiri, Thane, Raigad and Palghar Districts were being given a precautionary holiday on Tuesday after the India Meteorological Department issued a warning for rain and thundershowers.

    Maharashtra's education minister Vinod Tawde tweeted the same late in the evening.

LOAD MORE
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.