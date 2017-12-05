Cyclone Ockhi LIVE: Gujarat on alert as storm moves inches closer to Surat coast

UP CM Adityanath donates Rs 5 crore from CM Distress Relief Fund to PM's National Relief Fund
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has handed over a cheque worth Rs 5 crore to Prime Minister Modi from Chief Minister Distress Relief Fund towards PM's National Relief Fund, for the cyclone affected people in Lakshadweep and other States.
Dec 05, 12:35 PM (IST)
Cyclone Ockhi weakens, 230 km west of Mumbai
According to SkyMetWeather, Severe Cyclone Ockhi has now weakened into a 'cyclone'. The cyclone is currently in east-central Arabian Sea. It is about 390 km south west of Surat and 230 km west of Mumbai.
Dec 05, 12:08 PM (IST)
Inspite of heavy rains, Western Railway's suburban & other train services are running normal.
With #CycloneOckhi expected to make a landfall in Gujarat, I appeal to @BJP4Gujarat Karyakartas to focus on helping people across the state. Our Karyakartas should devote themselves to providing all possible assistance and stand shoulder to shoulder with fellow citizens.
Here's what the Indian Meteorological Department has said:
Wind speed: Wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph and gusting to 70 kmph are very likely along and off north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts till December 6 morning.
Sea condition: The sea would be rough to very rough along and off north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts till December 6 morning.
Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea along and off north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts till December 6 morning.
Dec 05, 09:48 AM (IST)
Ockhi to be expected to subside later in the day, to be 'low' cyclonic disturbance tomorrow
According to a release by the Indian Meteorological Department on Monday, Cyclone Ockhi is currently categories as a 'cyclonic storm' and is expected to be downgraded to a 'deep depression' later today.
It will eventually be categorised as 'depression' early tomorrow before finally tagging the level of cyclonic disturbance as 'low' later tomorrow.
Schools remain shut today along Maharashtra's coastal district, including Mumbai
Late yesterday, Maharashtra government declared that schools in Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Sindhudurga, Ratnagiri, Thane, Raigad and Palghar Districts were being given a precautionary holiday on Tuesday after the India Meteorological Department issued a warning for rain and thundershowers.
Maharashtra's education minister Vinod Tawde tweeted the same late in the evening.
highlights
The Western Railways, in a tweet, have reiterated that the suburban service is not facing stoppages.
After PM Modi, Congress' Rajiv Shukla urges their workers to assist people in Gujarat
Following prime minister Modi's tweet urging BJP workers to assist people in Gujarat, Congress leader Rajiv Shukla has also tweeted urging Congress workers "to prepare themselves to help people."
"We should ensure that all possible assistance reach people of Gujarat in this hour of need," he added.
Mumbai University exams taking place as scheduled
According to SkyMetWeather, in the last 24 hours (from 8:30 am on Monday), Santa Cruz in Mumbai has recorded 22 mm of rainfall while Colaba has witnessed 23 mm of rain.
NASA satellite picture captures Cyclone Ockhi
High and low tide timings are crucial
While the day's first high tide happened at 12:49 am, the next one will happen at 12:39 pm.
The low tide will be around 6:49 pm, according to Tide Forecast. Day's first low tide happened at 6:52 am.
Cyclone Ockhi, which originated close to Sri Lanka later last week has travelled along India's western shore and is not expected to make a landfall along the north Maharashtra-Gujarat coast tomorrow.
The Cyclone is currently less than 420 km southwest of Mumbai in the Arabian Sea and moving northwards.
We'll bring you the latest updates on Cyclone Ockhi and the expected impact it has on Mumbai and the surrounding areas.
Mumbai: A man stand with an umbrella in a street amid heavy showers triggered by Cyclone Ockhi in Mumbai on Tuesday. (PTI Photo by Mitesh Bhuvad)
Bandra-Worli Sea Link is fully functional: Mumbai Police
In a rebuttal to some WhatsApp and social media hoax messages, Mumbai Police have tweeted saying that the Bandra Worli Sea Link is "fully functional today as link any other day".
As of 5:35 am, Cyclone Ockhi was around 480 km southwest of Surat, according to the IMD. The department also said that it would cross south Gujarat coast by tonight.
Mumbai's suburban railway services largely running normally
Central Railways is running 10 minutes late, but the frequency of local trains in Mumbai has not been affected, a Railway official has told CNN News18.
Public Relations Officer for the Mumbai Airport says flight operations haven’t been affected.
