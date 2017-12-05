Cyclone Ockhi LIVE: Gujarat on alert as high storm inches closer to Surat coast

Cyclone Ockhi takes wind out of Gujarat poll campaign, rallies cancelled

Cyclone Ockhi on Tuesday barrelled towards the Gujarat coast where it is likely to make a landfall midnight tonight, forcing several political bigwigs, including BJP chief Amit Shah, to cancel their rallies in the poll-bound state.

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi, however, made it to the state and addressed a rally in Kutch, while calling off three campaign meetings planned in Morbi, Dhrangadhra and Surendranagar town.