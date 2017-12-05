Cyclone Ockhi LIVE: Gujarat on alert as high storm inches closer to Surat coast

#CycloneOckhi around 350 km south-SW of Surat,it is expected to cross tonight. It is showing sign of decreasing in intensity.Issued heavy rainfall alert in coastal districts only for tonight, wind speed expected to be around 65-70 kmph when cyclone cross: Director, IMD Ahmedabad pic.twitter.com/U9ewB4U9GD
I have spoken to Health Ministers of Tamil Nadu and Gujarat regarding #CycloneOckhi , and have assured them that all support will be extended by the Centre, in terms of medicines and medical teams: JP Nadda,Health Minister pic.twitter.com/d7t83PIknH
Cyclone Ockhi takes wind out of Gujarat poll campaign, rallies cancelled
Cyclone Ockhi on Tuesday barrelled towards the Gujarat coast where it is likely to make a landfall midnight tonight, forcing several political bigwigs, including BJP chief Amit Shah, to cancel their rallies in the poll-bound state.
Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi, however, made it to the state and addressed a rally in Kutch, while calling off three campaign meetings planned in Morbi, Dhrangadhra and Surendranagar town.
UP CM Adityanath donates Rs 5 crore from CM Distress Relief Fund to PM's National Relief Fund
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has handed over a cheque worth Rs 5 crore to Prime Minister Modi from Chief Minister Distress Relief Fund towards PM's National Relief Fund, for the cyclone affected people in Lakshadweep and other States.
highlights
The Western Railways, in a tweet, have reiterated that the suburban service is not facing stoppages.
After PM Modi, Congress' Rajiv Shukla urges their workers to assist people in Gujarat
Following prime minister Modi's tweet urging BJP workers to assist people in Gujarat, Congress leader Rajiv Shukla has also tweeted urging Congress workers "to prepare themselves to help people."
"We should ensure that all possible assistance reach people of Gujarat in this hour of need," he added.
Mumbai University exams taking place as scheduled
The University administration has announced that exams for various streams will continue as per schedule, according to Firstpost.
According to SkyMetWeather, in the last 24 hours (from 8:30 am on Monday), Santa Cruz in Mumbai has recorded 22 mm of rainfall while Colaba has witnessed 23 mm of rain.
NASA satellite picture captures Cyclone Ockhi
High and low tide timings are crucial
While the day's first high tide happened at 12:49 am, the next one will happen at 12:39 pm.
The low tide will be around 6:49 pm, according to Tide Forecast. Day's first low tide happened at 6:52 am.
Cyclone Ockhi, which originated close to Sri Lanka later last week has travelled along India's western shore and is not expected to make a landfall along the north Maharashtra-Gujarat coast tomorrow.
The Cyclone is currently less than 420 km southwest of Mumbai in the Arabian Sea and moving northwards.
We'll bring you the latest updates on Cyclone Ockhi and the expected impact it has on Mumbai and the surrounding areas.
Mumbai's Chowpatty beach closed for public due to Cyclone Ockhi, reports Times of India.
Cyclone Ockhi takes wind out of Gujarat poll campaign, rallies cancelled
Cyclone Ockhi on Tuesday barrelled towards the Gujarat coast where it is likely to make a landfall midnight tonight, forcing several political bigwigs, including BJP chief Amit Shah, to cancel their rallies in the poll-bound state.
Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi, however, made it to the state and addressed a rally in Kutch, while calling off three campaign meetings planned in Morbi, Dhrangadhra and Surendranagar town.
The Western Railways, in a tweet, have reiterated that the suburban service is not facing stoppages.
Mumbai: A man stand with an umbrella in a street amid heavy showers triggered by Cyclone Ockhi in Mumbai on Tuesday. (PTI Photo by Mitesh Bhuvad)
Bandra-Worli Sea Link is fully functional: Mumbai Police
In a rebuttal to some WhatsApp and social media hoax messages, Mumbai Police have tweeted saying that the Bandra Worli Sea Link is "fully functional today as link any other day".
After PM Modi, Congress' Rajiv Shukla urges their workers to assist people in Gujarat
Following prime minister Modi's tweet urging BJP workers to assist people in Gujarat, Congress leader Rajiv Shukla has also tweeted urging Congress workers "to prepare themselves to help people."
"We should ensure that all possible assistance reach people of Gujarat in this hour of need," he added.
UP CM Adityanath donates Rs 5 crore from CM Distress Relief Fund to PM's National Relief Fund
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has handed over a cheque worth Rs 5 crore to Prime Minister Modi from Chief Minister Distress Relief Fund towards PM's National Relief Fund, for the cyclone affected people in Lakshadweep and other States.