Walmart shopper wins Rs 48 crore as damages over injuries caused while buying watermelon

A man who tripped and broke his hip while buying a watermelon from a Walmart store has won more than Rs 48 crore in a verdict on the lawsuit he filed against US retailer.

Henry Walker, a 59-year-old retired army sergeant, was awarded USD 2.5 million in compensatory damages and USD 5 million in punitive damages.

As per multiple media reports, Henry Walker was on Wednesday awarded the damages after a jury trial in Phenix City, Alabama in the United States after he sued the Arkansas-based branch of Walmart.

Walker had said that his foot became trapped in a pallet beneath the watermelons as he reached out for one of the fruits at the Walmart's Arkansas store on June 25, 2015.

The man’s life changed for the worse after the incident and an AL.com report stated that the man who used to play basketball three times a week, now had to use a mobility walker.

A crucial aspect of the case, concerning the way Walmart displays its watermelons, was fiercely debated on, as Walker’s attorney said that Walmart should change the way it covers the pallet so that a shopper’s foot is not entangled in it.

Walmart, however, maintained that the same display was still being used and that it was not dangerous at all.

Despite the payout verdict, Walmart doesn’t seem to be done just yet.

The US retail giant plans to appeal against the man, adding that they were “disappointed with the verdict” as per a statement from Walmart spokesperson Randy Hargrove.

(Currency figures are in 1 USD= Rs 65.47)