Commuter billed Rs 9.3 lakh for a 20-minute Uber ride in Canada

Anyone familiar with surge pricing knows how prices can shoot up with app-based cab providers. But picture this, what if you had to pay Rs 9.3 lakh for just a 20-minute long car ride?

This is exactly what happened to an Uber customer in Toronto last week who was stunned to learn that his 5.6 kilometre ride had cost him as much as the price of his new car.



My friend was charged 18K for a 20 Min ride (!), and they are sticking to it. What in the world??? This is insane! @Uber_Support @badassboz @Uber pic.twitter.com/RjFihVLKIC

— Emily Kennard (@emilykennard) December 9, 2017

He shared a screenshot of his Uber bill on Instagram and thereafter it caught the attention of everyone on Twitter. His friend also shared the screenshot of the same on Twitter.

As per the Twitter post, it seemed that Uber was not ready to refund the man anytime soon. The man in the case, named Hisham, took to Twitter to share screen grabs of the conversation he had with the global cab-hailing giant.



@Uber @Uber_Support what turned out to be an honest mistake is now turning into the biggest blunder of 2017. I’m no longer laughing at wondering when #uber will get their act together. Can anyone help? Obviously, no 20 min fare is $18,500. pic.twitter.com/zBhtMSBy67 — Hisham Salama (@The_Hish) December 9, 2017

Later on Saturday, posts in social media circles were updated to show that the man had been refunded his CAD 18,518.50.

In a statement, Uber said that the massive charge was simply “an error” that had been resolved as for Saturday morning.

“We have provided a full refund to this rider and apologised to him for the experience,” wrote an Uber spokesperson to Slate. “We have safeguards in place to help prevent something like this from happening, and we are working to understand how this occurred.”

Uber also added that the massive overcharge was the result of the driver’s error and not a technical glitch as most were thinking, said a report in CBC News.

Uber further went on to explain that the cab in question was a traditional one that had been signed on to the app - an option available to customers in Toronto - and that the driver made a mistake when entering the details of the fare into his cab meter.

Well, no matter what reason it is, here’s hoping Uber gets itself sorted ahead of the New Year.

(Currency figures are in 1 CAD= Rs 50.24)