App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Dec 12, 2017 03:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Commuter billed Rs 9.3 lakh for a 20-minute Uber ride in Canada

Uber has then apologized to the customer for charging them more than 18,500 Canadian Dollars for a short ride to downtown Toronto

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Anyone familiar with surge pricing knows how prices can shoot up with app-based cab providers. But picture this, what if you had to pay Rs 9.3 lakh for just a 20-minute long car ride?

This is exactly what happened to an Uber customer in Toronto last week who was stunned to learn that his 5.6 kilometre ride had cost him as much as the price of his new car.

He shared a screenshot of his Uber bill on Instagram and thereafter it caught the attention of everyone on Twitter. His friend also shared the screenshot of the same on Twitter.

As per the Twitter post, it seemed that Uber was not ready to refund the man anytime soon. The man in the case, named Hisham, took to Twitter to share screen grabs of the conversation he had with the global cab-hailing giant.

related news

Later on Saturday, posts in social media circles were updated to show that the man had been refunded his CAD 18,518.50.

Also Read: Uber heads to court in fight for London survival

In a statement, Uber said that the massive charge was simply “an error” that had been resolved as for Saturday morning.

WATCH: Uber Faces A Bumpy Ride After Travis Kalanick’s Exit

“We have provided a full refund to this rider and apologised to him for the experience,” wrote an Uber spokesperson to Slate. “We have safeguards in place to help prevent something like this from happening, and we are working to understand how this occurred.”

Also Read: Uber agrees to settle civil lawsuit with Indian woman

Uber also added that the massive overcharge was the result of the driver’s error and not a technical glitch as most were thinking, said a report in CBC News.

Uber further went on to explain that the cab in question was a traditional one that had been signed on to the app - an option available to customers in Toronto - and that the driver made a mistake when entering the details of the fare into his cab meter.

Well, no matter what reason it is, here’s hoping Uber gets itself sorted ahead of the New Year.

(Currency figures are in 1 CAD= Rs 50.24) 

tags #Technology #trends #Uber

most popular

Nearly 30 stocks where MFs raised stake more than doubled wealth in 2017; do you own any?

Nearly 30 stocks where MFs raised stake more than doubled wealth in 2017; do you own any?

ICICI Pru MF's Bharat 22 ETF saw redemption of over Rs 1,000 cr on first day of listing

ICICI Pru MF's Bharat 22 ETF saw redemption of over Rs 1,000 cr on first day of listing

New hydro power policy may ease repayment norms, ask states to buy 2.25% of demand

New hydro power policy may ease repayment norms, ask states to buy 2.25% of demand

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.