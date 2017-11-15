Twitter introduces longer username: Here's how the users responded

Earlier the social media giant has raised the limit of characters in a tweet to 280
Twitter is giving more freedom to its users in expressing themselves. Last week, it doubled the number of characters a tweet can contain to 280. And, this week, the social media giant confirmed that the limit of characters in usernames has been raised to 50.
Starting today, your Twitter display name can be up to 50 characters in length! Go ahead, add that middle name or even a few more emojis. https://t.co/QBxx9Hnn1j
— Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) November 10, 2017
As soon as people got a wind of the announcement, they had a field day.
The funny thing about MAGA chuds smashing their keurigs is they already paid keurig for the keurig.#BoycottKeurig— Gallifreyan Jedi's Obnoxiously Verbose Username (@JediofGallifrey) November 12, 2017
November 10, 2017
it's an especially useful feature because everybody is making long joke names and it pushes their @ offscreen and you have to guess who's who, making twitter into a fun puzzle game on top of [checks notes] a gauntlet of terrible news and anime nazis
— Jake (@iTunaTX) November 10, 2017
hi look how stupid the new long twitter names are— Steve Gaynor, your online buddy (@fullbright) November 10, 2017
Meanwhile, at Twitter HQ pic.twitter.com/uR017H68FW
— Your Trusted Wizard (@Choplogik) November 10, 2017
You'll never copy this tweet.— Unoriginal Extremely Long and Unnecessary Username (@bubbleb_ass) November 12, 2017
This long username thing is silly
— Bears are carnivoran mammals of the family Ursidae (@justunbearable) November 10, 2017
And with this update, we can change usernames to drama each other like this is 2002 and we're on MSN Messenger.— Elainovision wonders how much this was even tested (@scattermoon) November 10, 2017
Mine vanished!!!
— Ailbhe Leamy (Readifood SMS 70070 RFFB24 £10) (@artbyailbhe) November 10, 2017
If it's going to be anything like MSN Messenger every other person will have a Goo Goo Dolls lyric as their name before long. Awful scenes— Natalie (@Transsomething) November 10, 2017
I mean it's a tired joke at this point but ...
Users: Please ban Nazis.
Twitter: What if you could ... make your user name extra long?!
— Tom Tomorrow (@tomtomorrow) November 10, 2017
So what's the point of the long usernames again?— Sophie is enjoying her weekend, thanks for asking (@sophiebushwick) November 10, 2017
US: oh god Twitter is getting exhausting and overwhelming
TWITTER: how about 240 characters
US: no i said this place is burning m...
TWITTER: what about SUPER long names??????
— Internet of Shiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiit (@internetofshit) November 10, 2017