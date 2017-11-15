Twitter introduces longer username: Here's how the users responded



Starting today, your Twitter display name can be up to 50 characters in length! Go ahead, add that middle name or even a few more emojis. https://t.co/QBxx9Hnn1j

— Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) November 10, 2017

Twitter is giving more freedom to its users in expressing themselves. Last week, it doubled the number of characters a tweet can contain to 280 . And, this week, the social media giant confirmed that the limit of characters in usernames has been raised to 50.

As soon as people got a wind of the announcement, they had a field day.

OK https://t.co/3tDk4l7Ejq — Mara “Get Rid of the Nazis” Wilson (@MaraWilson) November 10, 2017





it's an especially useful feature because everybody is making long joke names and it pushes their @ offscreen and you have to guess who's who, making twitter into a fun puzzle game on top of [checks notes] a gauntlet of terrible news and anime nazis

— Jake (@iTunaTX) November 10, 2017



hi look how stupid the new long twitter names are — Steve Gaynor, your online buddy (@fullbright) November 10, 2017





Meanwhile, at Twitter HQ pic.twitter.com/uR017H68FW

— Your Trusted Wizard (@Choplogik) November 10, 2017



You'll never copy this tweet. — Unoriginal Extremely Long and Unnecessary Username (@bubbleb_ass) November 12, 2017





This long username thing is silly

— Bears are carnivoran mammals of the family Ursidae (@justunbearable) November 10, 2017



And with this update, we can change usernames to drama each other like this is 2002 and we're on MSN Messenger. — Elainovision wonders how much this was even tested (@scattermoon) November 10, 2017





Mine vanished!!!

— Ailbhe Leamy (Readifood SMS 70070 RFFB24 £10) (@artbyailbhe) November 10, 2017



If it's going to be anything like MSN Messenger every other person will have a Goo Goo Dolls lyric as their name before long. Awful scenes — Natalie (@Transsomething) November 10, 2017





I mean it's a tired joke at this point but ...

Users: Please ban Nazis.

Twitter: What if you could ... make your user name extra long?!

— Tom Tomorrow (@tomtomorrow) November 10, 2017



So what's the point of the long usernames again? — Sophie is enjoying her weekend, thanks for asking (@sophiebushwick) November 10, 2017

