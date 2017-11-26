App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Nov 26, 2017 11:35 AM IST | Source: PTI

Twitter complaint on Salem police in Tamil Nadu lands to Salem, US 

The man was tweeting about high fares charged by auto rickshaws in Yeracaud in Tamil Nadu, unaware that the Salem police in the state did not have a Twitter handle

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A Keralite mistakenly tagged his Twitter complaint about overcharging by auto rickshaws in Salem in Tamil Nadu to the Salem police department at Oregon in the US, setting off an interesting exchange of tweets.

Arunanand T A, hailing from Kochi in Kerala, was tweeting about high fares charged by auto rickshaws in Yeracaud in Tamil Nadu, unaware that the Salem police in the state did not have a Twitter handle.

The complaint was followed by a series of tweets from either side of the globe that also revealed that a city by name Madras (Chennai's erstwhile name) was located in another part of Oregon state, whose capital is Salem.

In a series of tweets, Arunanand complained about Rs 50 being charged by an autorickshaw driver for a 1.5-km ride on his recent visit to Yercaud hill station, near Salem, about 330 km from Chennai.

related news

"@SalemPoliceDept are you aware that the autorickshaws overcharge tourists in #Yercaud? Rs 50 for 1.5 km. Is there a system that looks into such issues here? @CMO TamilNadu @VisitYercaud," he tweeted.

He also wanted a response from the Salem city police.

However, he unknowingly tagged the official twitter handle of Salem Police Department at Oregon in the US.

The Salem police promptly responded to his tweet, saying "We are the Salem Police in Salem, Oregon, USA."

Responding, Arunanand admitted his mistake, saying he unknowingly tagged them.

"I knew US had a Salem whilst Tamil Nadu State in India also has one. Never thought I would wrongly tag you folks. Thanks for the reply, nevertheless! Good Day," he tweeted.

But curiosity got the better of him and he dashed off another tweet asking them whether there was a city named Madras in Oregon.

"Do you guys have a Madras too in Oregon? That's the name of the capital of Tamil Nadu State!," he tweeted.

"Yes, we do. It's in another part of the State. However, and not too close to #SalemOR," Salem Police replied.

Madras was renamed Chennai in 1996.

Before concluding, the Salem police department said, "We know @twitter account has been beneficial to our community for engagement and understanding. Best regards from our community to yours.

tags #India #Tamil Nadu #trends #Twitter

most popular

Modi-Moody’s-Money driving rally on D-St! Top sectors which could produce multibaggers

Modi-Moody’s-Money driving rally on D-St! Top sectors which could produce multibaggers

Follow the moneyed: Identifying winners from the Bankruptcy Ordinance

Follow the moneyed: Identifying winners from the Bankruptcy Ordinance

Nearly 5,500 wilful defaulters owe Rs 60,700 crore in all at end of Q2 FY18

Nearly 5,500 wilful defaulters owe Rs 60,700 crore in all at end of Q2 FY18

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.