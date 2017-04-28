What to do at airports during layovers – 7 activities to consider

By Vibha Ravi

International flights generally involve a layover, especially when you’re trying to save costs or a direct flight is too long for comfort. If you’re a business traveller, chances are you would have had endured layovers more often than you’d like.



Enjoy a massage - Airports have massage parlors and spas these days. If you’re tall, you’re most likely sitting cramped on the flight and now is a good time to get a 15-minute foot massage to relieve those nerves. People with orthopaedic problems would also find some massage or treatment suited to relieving aches and pains caused by the continuous sitting.

Hit the salon - If you didn’t have time for a haircut or a manicure before you left, airport salons are a good place to get those done. Especially if there is an important meeting you’re headed for and you want to exude a perfectly groomed look.

Take your forty winks – Sleeping on airport seating is definitely not everybody’s cup of tea. Don’t lose sleep over it though – brands like Sleepbox, Yotel, and Napcabs offer cubicles where you can catch your forty winks for free or at an affordable price.

Go sightseeing – If you have at least six hours before boarding time, sightseeing is a good idea. Airports like Changi in Singapore offer complimentary hop on hop off tours and you could check your options at tour desks at such airports. Check if you need a transit visa to do that though and make sure the airport doesn’t have security measures that will prevent your baggage from getting on to your connecting flight should you leave the airport.

Feast on gourmet food – The less said about airline food, the better. As airports expand and modernize, they have begun adding gourmet restaurants to keep refined palates satisfied. So, if you find a packet of French fries sub-par, you have the option of going for sushi and prawns. In fact, you can even have them packed to go.

Play some games – Bigger airports have computer terminals for you to play games, stream music, and even chat with your family back home free of cost. Be careful to just browse and not give up passwords to important accounts like bank accounts though.

Shop till you drop – You might not want to add to the luggage that you’re carrying, but if you’re on your way back and you forgot to pick up something for loved ones back home, it’s a good time to hit the airport stores. The stores might even have sales or discounts going on, making them a better bet than the shops outside



Now, you might not have control over which flights you take, but you could decide what to do during a layover. At times the layover is just enough for a quick wink, a cup of decaf, and/or catching up with pending emails at the airport and sometimes, it’s much longer. So, what could you do during such times?

So, the next time you’re on a layover, just look up the airport’s website to see what amenities they offer and head straight for the one you’ve picked to keep yourself engaged, entertained, or relaxed.