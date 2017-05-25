App
May 25, 2017 08:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Wah Taj! Monument of love among top 10 global landmarks

However, according to the Asia list, Taj Mahal was at No. 2 spot after Angkor Wat.

Wah Taj! Monument of love among top 10 global landmarks

Taj Mahal, the magnificent monument of love, has made it to the top 10 landmarks in the world by securing fifth position in the list.

One of the most iconic wonders in the world, the Agra- based imposing white marble structure, a tourist delight, is the only Indian monument to figure in the world's top 10 Travellers' Choice awards for Landmarks.

Angkor Wat in Siem Reap (Cambodia) topped the list followed by Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Center in Abu Dhabi (UAE), Mezquita Cathedral de Cordoba in Cordoba (Spain) and St Peter's Basilica in Vatican City (Italy).

Church of the Savior on Spilled Blood in St Petersburg (Russia) was at No. 6 position and Great Wall at Mutianyu in Beijing (China) was at No. 7.

Machu Picchu (Peru) at No. 8, Plaza de Espana (Spain) at No. 9 and Duomo di Milano (Italy) at No. 10 completed the list.

"India has many incredible landmarks and paying a visit to them is a fantastic way to get acquainted with the country's rich history," TripAdvisor India Country Manager Nikhil Ganju said.

However, according to the Asia list, Taj Mahal was at No. 2 spot after Angkor Wat.

Among other Asian monuments Great Wall at Mutianyu (China) was at No. 3 position followed by Temple of the Reclining Buddha (Wat Pho) (Thailand), Fushimi Inari in Kyoto (Japan), Petronas Twin Towers (Malaysia), Shwedagon Pagoda in Yangon (Myanmar), Cu Chi Tunnels in Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam), The Grand Palace (Thailand) and Kinkakuji Temple in Kyoto (Japan).

