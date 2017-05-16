Travel through the magical Nasa Dua and Ubud in Bali

By Shreya Banda

Planning a trip to Bali and wondering from where to start your itinerary? Your confusion ends here, as we help you plan your trip to the land of sun, sand, beaches, mountains, rice fields, adventure sports and great food. While there are many touristy places you can visit in Bali our top picks are Ubad and Nasa Dua and we hope that you include all of these in your Bali itinerary.

Nasa Dua:

1. Water Blow

This is one of nature’s prettiest sights where the majestic waves of the ocean crash against the rock cliff and the water blows up. You can watch it from a distance too if you want to avoid getting wet.

2. Devdan Show

This is a larger than life performance where the richness of culture meets the modern and contemporary elements of dance drama. Through this extravagant performance you will travel through the history of Bali in just 90 minutes.

3. Night Life

For the party lovers both Kuta and Seminyak are quite accessible. They have a host of bars, clubs and discos. Simply hop in to a taxi from Nasa Dua and you can go club hopping in Kuta and Seminyak. Both these places are highly commercialized; the rates here will differ from other places in Bali.

4. Pandawa and Blue Point Beach

Both these beaches are very beautiful, you can soak in the beauty of nature here and enjoy the clear blue water. At Blue Point beach during low tide you can see fishes, coral and marine life easily under water and Pandawa beach is quite a spot for surfers.

5. Seafood

Your trip to Bali is incomplete if you don’t eat at the Jimbran Bay, this place boasts of serving the best seafood in Bali. Based on your preference you can eat anything from crabs to prawns to even the local favourites. You can make your own food with the local spices or just sit back and relax at the table where the waves kiss your feet. This place lights up in the evening with entertainment.

You can be a spectator of women performing Balinese dance in traditional attire, or a local music band, or a group of fire stunts performers.

Ubud

1. Rice fields

Ubud has some of the most beautiful landscapes in south-east Asia. It is famous for scenic rice terraces with a unique Balinese style of irrigation. It is a beautiful spot to click images. Some artists also come here to get inspired by nature and paint at this spot.

2. Goa Gajah

Goa Gajah is one of the most mesmerising archaeological sites it has beautiful statues and fountains. The rock carvings and meditational site here are quite impressive. You can even drink water at fountains that have fresh water from the springs.

3. Monkey Forest

The monkey sanctuary in Ubud is a famous touristy place. You can play, click pictures and feed the monkeys here. This is also known as the sacred monkey forest as the forest has scientific, spiritual and cultural aspects attached to it. Owing to the crowd and the playful nature of the monkeys some might choose to give this spot a miss.

4. Tegenungan waterfall

The view from here is impressive; it looks like water is literally falling off the cliff from here. To get to the waterfall you need to descend down from steep steps, at a point the path splits and from here you can visit the temple or go chill at the waterfall. The best time to visit would be during the day before it gets too hot, you can play by the waterfall in the morning and enjoy your lunch to the view of the falls.

5. Balinese dance

There are many traditional dance shows that you can watch in Ubud, There are three main styles, Kecak, Legong and Barong. Apart from this you can also watch the famous intricate shadow puppet play of Wayang Kulit. You will be spellbound by the enriching and enchanting performances by the artists. Locating a venue is not a task, you can easily check with the hotel where you are staying in, they will make the necessary arrangements.

We hope this helped you plan your trip. Along with sightseeing you must relax and rejuvenate yourself at the spas in Bali. You can also take a class & learn something new, may be cooking or pottery. The best time to visit Bali is between May and October.

And when in Bali don’t forget to eat, pray & love.