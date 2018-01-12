This global airline is getting rid of reclining seats in its new planes

Passengers travelling on British Airways flights for short distances will now have to say good bye to the comfort of reclining seats. The development comes after the popular British carrier announced that it will remove all reclining seats on short distance flights by the end of the year.

The decision is reportedly taken by the carrier to cut its expenditure. The carrier had also removed the free food service in the economy class on short flights replacing it with paid-for snacks and also reduced the leg room to create more space inside the aircrafts.

As per a report in Mail Online, British Airways will fit fixed seats with gentle recline on the 35 A320neo and A321neo planes, coming into use from this year at Heathrow. “As well as new long-haul aircraft, we have 35 brand new short-haul planes arriving over the next five years. We're also completely refurbishing the cabins of all of our existing A320 and A321 aircraft at Heathrow to improve quality and choice for our customers. We are installing at-seat power throughout the aircraft and will soon offer on-board wi-fi,” a spokesperson from the carrier was quoted saying in the report.

In addition, the carrier group will also re-arrange seating on the Boeing 777s based at Gatwick. The current nine-seat configuration on each row will be changed to ten seats similar to the Emirates.

However, this may be just the beginning of the changes that could be introduced on the carrier. There are also reports that the carrier will overhaul the catering arrangements existing for economy class on long-range flight services including the replacement of present three-course meals with four-course version and introduction of ice creams and snack boxes from known brands. It may also end the sale of branded duty-free products inside the aircraft during short flights.

All these measures could help the carrier in reducing ticket charges enabling it to compete more successfully with budget airlines like easyJet and Ryanair.