App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented byMotilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsTravel
Jan 11, 2018 06:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

This global airline is getting rid of reclining seats in its new planes

The carrier had also removed free food service in the economy class replacing it with paid-for snacks and also reduced the leg room to create more space inside the aircrafts

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Passengers travelling on British Airways flights for short distances will now have to say good bye to the comfort of reclining seats. The development comes after the popular British carrier announced that it will remove all reclining seats on short distance flights by the end of the year.

The decision is reportedly taken by the carrier to cut its expenditure. The carrier had also removed the free food service in the economy class on short flights replacing it with paid-for snacks and also reduced the leg room to create more space inside the aircrafts.

As per a report in Mail Online, British Airways will fit fixed seats with gentle recline on the 35 A320neo and A321neo planes, coming into use from this year at Heathrow. “As well as new long-haul aircraft, we have 35 brand new short-haul planes arriving over the next five years. We're also completely refurbishing the cabins of all of our existing A320 and A321 aircraft at Heathrow to improve quality and choice for our customers. We are installing at-seat power throughout the aircraft and will soon offer on-board wi-fi,” a spokesperson from the carrier was quoted saying in the report.

In addition, the carrier group will also re-arrange seating on the Boeing 777s based at Gatwick. The current nine-seat configuration on each row will be changed to ten seats similar to the Emirates.

related news

However, this may be just the beginning of the changes that could be introduced on the carrier. There are also reports that the carrier will overhaul the catering arrangements existing for economy class on long-range flight services including the replacement of present three-course meals with four-course version and introduction of ice creams and snack boxes from known brands. It may also end the sale of branded duty-free products inside the aircraft during short flights.

All these measures could help the carrier in reducing ticket charges enabling it to compete more successfully with budget airlines like easyJet and Ryanair.

tags #British Airways #Travel #world

most popular

Fast & Furious! Top 12 stocks which rose up to 400% as Nifty rallies from 10,000-10,600

Fast & Furious! Top 12 stocks which rose up to 400% as Nifty rallies from 10,000-10,600

Apollo Micro Systems IPO: Proceed with caution as valuations, working cap requirements a concern

Apollo Micro Systems IPO: Proceed with caution as valuations, working cap requirements a concern

Confused what to do with TCS on results day? 5 experts answer your question

Confused what to do with TCS on results day? 5 experts answer your question

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.