Jan 01, 2018 05:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

This cruise ship has a race track on its deck

The length of the track reportedly, will allow riders to ride the electric carts available on the deck at speeds close to 50 kmph

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Cruise ships are getting bigger and better with every passing day, making travel more comfortable and luxurious. Now a new cruise ship named Norwegian Bliss is all set to come up with a two-tier race track on top of its deck.

The all-new cruiser, which is expected make its first voyage by the middle of next year is expected to redefine how people travel with its various amenities. Norwegian Cruise Line who owns the ship had earlier declared that the ship will feature approximately 1000-foot long race track that will be the “largest competitive race track at sea.”

Source: Norwegian Cruise Line, YouTube
The length of the track, reportedly, will allow riders to ride the electric carts available on the deck at speeds close to 50 kmph. However, the race track will not be the only luxury that will be available for passengers at high seas.


The cruise ship will also have a one of its kind open-air laser tag course, designed to look like an abandoned spaceship. Other features will include an aqua park, casino, spa and various live shows and performance including live music performances.

The upcoming launch of the Bliss, which weighs approximately 167,800 gross tons will have a capacity to carry over 4000 passengers along with over 1700 crew is just an indication of the rising opportunities of unusual entertainment avenues in the sector.

related news

According to a report by Cruise Lines International Association over 2.7 crore people are expected to cruise during 2018. This will also lead to the launch of 27 ships this year by various cruise liners not just in oceans but also in rivers.

While earlier, cruise ships mainly operated to tropical destinations, ‘2018 State of the Cruise Industry Outlook’ by CLIA also predicted that new trends including chilly destinations, health-oriented cruising, millennial travel and multi-generational cruises are bound to grow in the coming days.

