Soon, low cost carriers could offer flights to Europe for Rs 12000

Moneycontrol News

Low-cost carriers could soon offer direct flights to Europe at affordable rates. Indians will be able to fly directly to Europe by next year at a rate as cheap as Rs 12000.

According to a report in Times of India, the new low-cost flights will not only be launched just by the Indian low-cost carriers but also foreign carrier companies. While Indian carriers like SpiceJet and IndiGo are taking steps to launch low-cost services to Europe, Scoot, the subsidiary of Singapore Airlines is also trying to make inroads into the Indian market.

According to Scoot officials, this will be due to the ‘Fifth Freedom’ rights that the company has. The fifth freedom permits a carrier to operate direct flights between two foreign destinations. “Since we have fifth freedom, we can operate direct flights from Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and Kolkata to destinations like Copenhagen, Vienna, Cairo and Manchester," said Bharath Mahadevan, who heads the Scoot’s operations in India.

While at present a direct trip to Europe costs at least Rs 45000, one way trip between Mumbai and Copenhagen could in future cost only around Rs 12000 including 20 Kg baggage and a meal, as per the Scoot officials.

The Indian low-cost carriers too are moving forward with their plans to launch long haul flights at low rates. Indigo and SpiceJet have already placed orders for 142 Boeing 737 MAX aircrafts suited for long haul flights.

And unlike Scoot, which will not carry direct services to London in order to avoid eating into the profit of Singapore Airlines, the Indian carriers could launch direct services to London-Gatwick.

India is all set to become the new big market for the ‘Low cost, long haul’ air travel but the challenge will be to ensure the viability of the segment in the long run.