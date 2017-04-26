Of coffee, wine and nature trails – Coorg

By Shreya Banda

If I had to use just one word to describe Coorg, it would be - mesmerising. The coffee plantations, mountains, homemade chocolates and wine, is your calling to escape from the sultry heat and humidity of the summer. Situated on the western ghats in Karnataka, it is the perfect place to let your hair down relax and rejuvenate.

The beauty of Coorg resonates with every kind of a traveller, be it an adventure junkie or a laid back traveller. What are you waiting for? Let’s set out on a journey to explore Coorg. Here’s what we recommend:

Coffee:

Perhaps the first thing that comes to your mind when you hear the word Coorg is coffee. The number of coffee estates in Coorg will blow your mind and, don’t be surprised if you spot coffee seeds spread out in the sun outside houses. A visit to a coffee plantation tops the list to the things to do in ‘Coorg’ list.

Dubare Elephant Camp:

Here you can spend time pampering the elephants. You can literally stay at the banks of Cauvery River and experience bathing, scrubbing and feeding the elephants. You can also take an elephant ride here. The good part about this camp is that elephants are taken care of by trained naturalists.

Bylakuppe:

This is one place that will take you by surprise. Amidst the forests and the coffee plantation in Bylakuppe, is a Tibetan settlement where even the names of the shops are written in the Tibetan language. The famous Namdroling monastery is in Bylakuppe and was built on a land that was donated to the Tibetan refugees by the Government of India. This monastery also has a religious campus where monks in maroon robes are preparing for their university exams.

Raja Seat

Raja Seat was known as the relaxing venue for the Kings of Coorg. This place boasts a scenic view of the sun setting into the beautiful mountains. Raja Seat is quite popular among tourists and is crowded during sunset so make sure that you reach here a little early and reserve your spot to watch the sunset without any distractions. If you wish to, you can stay back for the musical fountain show.

Abeey Falls

In the monsoon, Coorg has many waterfalls and acquires quite a name for the water sports and river crossing activities. Not all these waterfalls are accessible by road. Moreover, you need to trek to most of them. Abeey falls is one of the most easily accessible falls, while you can’t swim in it or get wet the view is quite nice.

Homestays/ Local Life

When in Coorg drink like a local. Don’t miss the homemade wines for anything. They come in multiple flavours from ginger to rose to gooseberry and what not.

The homemade chocolates are a perfect accompaniment for the wine. The beauty of Coorg is that it is so welcoming. You need not hunt for a place to stay but can simply book yourself at a comfortable homestay that serves the most delicious local cuisines. If home stays are not for you, you can enjoy the luxurious properties of Orange county and Club Mahindra. Well lastly there is one thing that the locals take a lot of pride in, almost every local shop has a photo of Field Marshal KM Cariappa.

Coorg lets you soak in the serenity of nature and offers bountiful of relaxation and rejuvenation. If you are looking to get out of the hustle and bustle of the city life then by all means go ahead and plan a trip to Coorg!

• Coorg is easily accessible from both Bangalore and Mangalore • You can take a pitstop at Nagarhole National park • You will be travelling through the ghats, if you suffer from motion sickness do pop pills before you hit the road • Don’t worry about not having planned your itinerary in advance you will get ample help from the local guides in Coorg • The Western Ghats are crowned as one of UNESCO’s world heritage destination and we must ensure that we protect and preserve the natural beauty around it.