Morning to night in Indore, the midnight snack city

By Preeti Phalke

Bhiya, khana saandaar hona chiye!

That basically sums up the attitude of Indore in one line. Love for Indori’s is ‘food’. Apart from the several historical attractions in and around Indore that make for a great holiday destination for families, a more high calorie reason is the food that this city offers.

Indore was once the Holkar state, with history still reminiscent in pockets of Indore. But today, the city is a heady mix of cultures from all the states around. Let food not distract us from the journey into this city with a sense of humour.

EARLY MORNING:

The best way to begin your morning is to hit Bijasan Tekdi located close to the Indore International Airport, Bijasan is essentially a temple devoted to Nav Durga situated on a hillock, hence the Tekdi. Vehicles of all kinds go right up so make that effort of getting up early because the hillock offers a spectacular vantage point to view the sun rise and set.

So is it 7.30am yet? Head back to the city because Ravi Alpahar has opened its door in Anand Bazaar for the famous Indori breakfast ‘Poha Jalebi’. Nothing better to wake your senses up than having a hot cup of tea with Poha and Jalebi. That rhymes! The Jalebi at Ravi Alpahar balances the spice of the Poha beautifully. Ok back to the topic.

DAY:

Although the city has plenty of things to see during the day like the Chhatris, Rajwada Palace or you can dabble between the countless temples in the city like Kaanchmandir which is famed to be the inspiration for the epic dance sequence in ‘Mughal-E-Azam’.

For youth with 2-wheelers, you can head out to the three picnic spots Bilawali Lake, Yeshwant Sagar Lake or the Sirpur Lake which has been recognized as an important bird area. These lakes are away from the city chaos. Indore doesn't let a food opportunity go waste, hence you will find all kinds of eateries around all the lakes as well.

If you have the whole day to chill you can head to outskirts. Choral, Patalpaani, Mandu, Rau, Mhow, Ujjain are worth a mention. Monsoons bring out the best of these suburbs when Choral dam is engulfed with water, Patalpaani looks immaculate with gushing silver waterfalls, the velvet green hue that covers Mandu and Rau are a treat to the eyes.

Evening:

This part of the day is when Indore comes alive. Practically more than half the population is on the streets, eating. And their choice of food varies from chat items that begin in the evening to jaleba to end the night.

One cannot really walk away from food here. Chappan Dukaan has almost 56 different types of food items to choose from. Vijay Chat offers the best ‘khopra patties’, the shop next to it is Madhuram Sweets where you can savor Shikanji like no other you’ve ever tasted. Then you get the famous Namkeen from Indore, next to it a hallmark in the fast food culture of Indore Johnny Hot Dog. There’s no Hot dog here, its simple buns with genuinely yummy things in between.

Head out to Sarafa Bazaar after 7pm, which is a whole new level of gluttony. What is a gold market in the day, turns into a food fest every evening till almost 3am. It is fair to call this place Disneyland for food lovers. Right from Joshi Dahe-bade, bhutte ka kees, Garadu, sabudana khichdi to kulfi’s and jaleba’s. No typo error there… it actually is a jaleba because jalebi is too small compared to this.

Try the desi nuskha for digesting it all…. The Indori Paan! You will have to head back to Rajwada for this and I highly recommend walking around the gorgeously lit area in the night when there are no vehicles. Indore is a city that prefers food over sleep hence there is bounty of options to choose from.

Next time you visit Indore do make sure you find the time and stamina to do some sight seeing in between the food! Happy hogging!