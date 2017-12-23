Here are the most germ-infested spots on an airplane

Ever wondered how clean our surroundings are and how prone are we to germs when onboard a flight? A new report by a popular travel assistance website has concluded that airports and aircrafts are way dirtier and germ-prone than an average home.

In order to find out how safe the airports and aircrafts are, a travel website that assists users when planning a trip

A study by TravelMath which is a website that lets travellers do the calculations before the trip sent a microbiologist to take samples from various locations situated in five airports and four flights.

The result revealed that while airports and aircrafts have high-infestation of germs it was not the common sites that showed large concentration of germs but areas that were considered to be harmless.

The dirtiest place they found was surprisingly the food tray tables that are located on aircraft seats.

According to the report, the food trays had 2,155 CFU (colony forming units) per square inch. A colony-forming unit is a unit used to estimate the number of viable bacteria or fungal cells in a sample. It is when we compare this to an ordinary toilet seat which has 172 CFU every square inch that we truly understand how germ-prone food tray tables, which are used for eating by many on flights are.

Coming second on the list is the button that is used to have water from drinking fountains seen at the airports. According to the report, it was found that they had 1240 CFUs per square inch. The third dirtiest spot was the vent above aircraft seats that recorded 285 CFU per square inch. Other places that reported a high concentration of germs were seatbelt buckles (230CFU/sq in) and lavatory flash buttons (265 CFU/sq in) on aircrafts and bathroom stall locks (70 CFU/sq in) found at airports.

However, one positive revelation that emerged out of the study was that none of the samples collected from the locations showed any sign of fecal coliforms such as E.coli that has the risk of becoming infectious.

In conclusion, one can state that while travelling is indeed essential measures should be taken to ensure that one’s health is taken care of.