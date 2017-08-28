Gujarat eyes 15% rise in tourist arrivals in FY18

Gujarat is expecting a 15 per cent rise in tourist flow into the western state in the current financial year, a top official today said.

"A total of 4.5 crore tourists, 2 per cent of them foreigners, visited Gujarat in the last fiscal (FY2016-17). It is expected that tourist arrivals into the state will be 15 per cent more this fiscal," Tourism Corporation of Gujarat Ltd (TCGL) managing director Jenu Devan said.

He was talking to reporters on the sidelines of a function here.

Declaration of Ahmedabad as India's first world heritage city by UNESCO will help in attracting more international tourists to the state, Devan said.

To a query, Devan said the Goods and Services Tax (GST) has not adversely affected the tourism industry in his state. "We haven't come across any adverse impact of the new tax regime to the Gujarat tourism sector so far.