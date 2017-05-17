Chilika Lake – where a geography lesson comes alive

By Vibha Ravi

Geography textbooks might not seem the ideal place to find travel inspiration, but when a name like ‘Chilika Lake’ crops up along with the distinction of it being Asia’s largest salt water lake you might store it away as a place to visit some time. As a kid, you may even wonder why a lake would be named after ‘chilka’ that means peel or rind in Hindi. Actually, Chilika means ‘soil inundated by water’ and boy, inundated it is!

Covering an area of over 1,000 square km, Chilika Lake seems to be a never-ending expanse of water, broken only by small islands that shelter fishermen, birds, and other life that sustains on the variety of aquatic fodder that the lake provides. From Nalabana, a birdwatcher’s paradise, to the island on which Kali Jai, a temple held sacred by Odiyas is built, Chilika offers many reasons for tourists to visit. The most compelling, however, is the presence of the Irrawaddy Dolphin, an endangered species.

What attracts the dolphins to the lake is the brackish nature of water which makes the habitat conducive for them. To see them at close quarters, all you need to do is take a boat from Satapada and experienced boatmen will steer you to points that they know dolphins inhabit. If you’re lucky, you will be close enough to hear the dolphins snorting, their blowholes creating fountains of mist as they surface to breathe.

If birdwatching is more your thing, hop over to Mangalajodi, a village of fishermen who have now turned into protectors of birds that are endemic to and migrate to Chilika. Named after twin temples, the village finds devotees making their way to Raghunath Temple, a 250-year-old temple. More often though tourists come here looking for fishermen-turned-guides who are willing to give them a birdwatching tour during the months of December to February. In 2016, over 8.58 migratory birds of 161 species visited the lake.

Kali Jai Temple near Balugaon is dedicated to the Hindu Goddess Kali. Legend has it that a local girl once drowned here on the way to her wedding across the lake and her voice was later heard calling out from under the water. Villagers believed that the unfortunate girl had become a goddess and built a shrine in her honour.

Tara Tarini Temple is another popular shrine and it’s dedicated to Goddesses Tara and Tarini. On the banks of the river Rushikulya, the temple is perched on top of the Kumari hills and devotees have to climb close to 1000 steps to get there.

To soak in the tranquillity of nature, you could visit the Rambha Bay. With islands like Honeymoon Island, Sanakuda Island, Breakfast Island, Ghantasila Island, Beacon Island, and Birds’ Island, the bay makes the Chilika experience that much more special. If you’re lucky and visit during the right season, you could admire Olive Ridley turtles nesting on the Rushikulya Beach near Rambha town. So, what are you waiting for? Head to Chilika and let geography come alive.