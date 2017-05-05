A traveller's guide to Angkor Wat — the largest Hindu temple

By Venkat Ganesh

As you drag yourself out of bed at 4 in the morning after a night out at the famous Pub Street in downtown Siem Reap in Cambodia, you wonder if watching the sunrise over Angkor Wat would be worth it. An hour later as you wade through the crowds thronging towards the largest Hindu temple, your doubts are only reinforced.

You start questioning the need to give in to the literature on the Internet about the temple complex and its pre-dawn twilight glory.

Soon enough, yours doubts are dispelled. As the sun rises behind Angkor Wat's temple complex, silhouetted spires and their reflection in the pool has the entire area abuzz with the click of the tourists' cameras.

Mind you, it is almost impossible to get that picture perfect or a unique shot — you compete with fellow tourists and shutterbugs. Therefore, unless you’re on a photographic assignment, it is better to put away that camera and marvel at the dance of light and shadows.

An excellent alternative to sunrise at Angkor Wat is to head to Srah Srang — the royal bathing pool at the time when the Khmer prosperity was at its zenith.

In contrast to the clamour at Angkor Wat, you won't have to jostle for space to get that perfect sunrise shot Srah Srang. Having said that, it’s is difficult to avoid crowds overall. With most of the tour groups or tuk tuk drivers driving in a set order around the complex, it takes a lot of planning to view nooks and crannies of the temples at leisure.

Travel Tip: It is always best to visit the entire temple complex over a period of 3-5 days. You can buy a one day pass for USD 37 or a 3-day pass (valid for a week) for USD 62 while a 7 day pass with a month long validity costs USD 72.

Most travel operators in the region offer a predetermined tour called the Grand Circuit or Small Circuit — which works best for those visiting the town for a day. Longer duration travellers must plan the visit on their own to make the best of the trip. Local guest houses and hotels are happy to help you arrange a tour as per your needs. You could also take a stroll down the streets of Siem Reap and find a tuk tuk driver who can customise the route to your needs.

Avoiding crowds at temple complexes

A good beginning to your day is to getting to a bigger temple first and doing the others in reverse. Skip the masses at Angkor Wat and dedicate a morning each to Bayon and Ta Prohm and you won’t be disappointed.

Built in late 12th century, Bayon was the official state temple of King Jayavarman II capital Angkor Thom and features 216 serene faces of bodhisatva Lokesvara on the 54 towers of this relatively small temple.

While Ta Prohm of the ‘Tomb raider’ will have you wondering how nature took over this temple with massive trees and roots covering the temples. It is one place where they’ve let nature work its way and not interfered with restoration.

Preah Bakhong is another temple that you can have to yourself if you’re willing to go on a bit of a hike early in the morning. Come sunset, it’ll be teeming with crowds.

Angkor Wat is a good temple to be at for sunset with most of the crowds having left and you getting the chance to see the temple in twilight glory.

Another way to avoid crowds is to head to the temples that lie outside the circuit. The Angkor Archaeological Park spans across 162 hectares and provide plenty of opportunities to get off the beaten path. Temples such as Roulous group, Beng Mealea, Srei Vibol will transport you into an Indiana Jones-esque land.

The best time to visit Siem Reap is from October to February, but it also means higher prices and more crowds. The wet season of June to September will present the temples to you in shades of green. March to May mean battling the sun.

Irrespective of time of the year you choose to visit, the Angkor Wat complex will leave you breathless with its beauty and grandeur. Take your time to visit these relics of history built over a period of couple of hundreds of years. It would be injustice to just think of them as something to check off your bucket list by cramming it all in a day.