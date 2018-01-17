App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
DHFL
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • LIC Housing Finance
  • DHFL
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsTravel
Jan 17, 2018 10:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

5-Star or not, hotels to display status at reception, websites

Ministry officials said that the new set of guidelines were aimed at streamlining hotel classifications to make them simple, transparent and time-bound.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

All hotels will now have to mandatorily display their classification status prominently at the reception and on their websites, according to a new set of guidelines issued by the Ministry of Tourism.

Ministry officials said that the new set of guidelines were aimed at streamlining hotel classifications to make them simple, transparent and time-bound.

Hotels in India are categorised under five categories -- 1-5 star -- depending on the amenities they provide.

Unlike previously, when the payment for applications for classifications had to be done through demand drafts, such payments can now be done only online, the new guidelines stated.

related news

This, the officials said, ensures eradication of the possibility of delay and manipulation caused by human interference.

Similarly, the new amendments have set a time limit of three months for ensuring compliance.

The amendments have also stated that liquor shops and stores in the premises of a hotel other than bars will not be considered for classification under star hotels "with alcohol" category, to remove any ambiguity.

"It is mandatory for all hotels under whichever classification to display their classification status prominently at the reception and on their websites under a separate icon on the opening page, which will display the order of classification issued by the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India," a senior official of the ministry said today.

The amendments have included a detailed timeline within which the classification has to be completed.

In every case where the required documents and procedures are fulfilled, the classification will be completed within 90 days.

tags #hospitality #India #Tourism

most popular

Scared of investing @ record highs? Here are top 10 stocks which could turn multibaggers

Scared of investing @ record highs? Here are top 10 stocks which could turn multibaggers

Oil hovers below $70 highs, clouded by rise in US output

Oil hovers below $70 highs, clouded by rise in US output

BSE approves Rs 166 cr share buyback within a year of listing

BSE approves Rs 166 cr share buyback within a year of listing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.