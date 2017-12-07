This French castle has 7,400 owners – and it’s for a good cause

Ever dreamed of owning your very own 13th Century castle? Now it may come true.

A crumbling French chateau dating back to the 13th century has now been saved from being ruined as thousands of strangers have come together to purchase it for restoration.

The staggering 2,000 hectare La Mothe Chandeniers which was once a legendary castle is located within a moat at Les Trois-Moutiers, 200 miles south of Paris in southwestern Poitou-Charentes region.

More than 7,400 people of 45 different nationalities joined forces to scrape together 500,000 Euros needed to save it from being bulldozed by developers.

One of the first of its kind of appeals in France, the money was raised from a crowdfunding campaign which asked potential buyers to contribute at least Euro 50 (Rs 3,800) each or Euro 51 (Rs 3,878) considering whether they want to be the shareholders in the company to run the restoration.

The idea was from cultural heritage conservation organisation “Dartagnans” who will now work with the band of owners to repair the decaying chateau and then open it to the public.

The organisers of the 'crazy bet' posted on Facebook saying that “Love of heritage has triumphed and the beautiful adventure is just beginning!”

The chateau’s oldest quarters were built first in the early 13century by the wealthy Baucay family but during the Middle Ages, it was twice conquered by English invaders.