you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Jun 01, 2017 05:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Stream of satire: Cartoonists deliver a feast after judge talks cows and peacocks

Speaking about the sanctity of the cow, Rajasthan high court judge Mahesh Chandra Sharma said that drinking its milk could prevent cancer while the animal's urine could slow down ageing and absolve the sins of a previous life.

Moneycontrol News

With beef bans and restrictions on cattle slaughter, the cow has been a trending topic in public discourse for quite some time now. But a Rajasthan high court judge became the talk of the town on Wednesday when he brought another creature - the peacock - into the picture while talking up the cow's prospects of becoming the national animal.

Judge Mahesh Chandra Sharma was hearing a case related to a government-run cowshed in Jaipur when he recommended that the maximum punishment for cow slaughter be increased to life imprisonment.

Speaking about the sanctity of the cow, he said that drinking its milk could prevent cancer while the animal's urine could slow down ageing and absolve the sins of a previous life.

He then spoke about the the "sacred" virginity of peacocks, which according to the judge do not engage in physical sex. He said that cows are as "pure" as peacocks, further adding that peahens get pregnant by drinking tears of the male.

 

The comments drew sharp reactions on social media, but it was cartoonists from across the country who had a field day. Here's a selection:






Hindustan Times cartoonist Jayanto also came up with an illustration:

HT cow slaughter

