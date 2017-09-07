Stationary car explodes because of an air freshener

Moneycontrol News

A car exploded in Essex, England, after a built up of gases from the air freshener that was sprayed inside the car a while back got accidentally ignited by a cigarette, reported the Telegraph.

Dramatic pictures surfaced online showing doors, windscreen and roof of a Ford Focus completely blown out following a “very loud bang” outside a convenience store. A fireman said that it was like something they had never seen before.

The man who was freed from the car and was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The big question: How dangerous is it to keep aerosol sprays in cars?

The explosion happened after a build-up of gases from the air freshener was accidentally ignited by a cigarette.

As per the spokesman, the car was set on fire but when the firemen arrived, they saw significant damage.

Divisional officers of the fire service strongly advised not to use aerosol spray in a confined space and then smoking or igniting any matchsticks or a lighter afterwards.

Here are some car safety tips on various items which are safe to keep inside your car:

Aerosols, when kept in overheated conditions, can become volatile and explosive. Many aerosol cans, whatever the contents, carry an explicit warning against keeping them in areas where the temperature reaches 50 degrees celsius or more.

During summers, insides of a car can reach 55 degrees celsius or more. At these temperatures, aerosols become over-pressurised and can explode at any time.

Disposable lighters, especially are small but dangerous items to leave in the car during hot weather. A lighter left on the front seat of a car can get so hot that it may explode and hit the windshield or injure anyone inside.

In addition to that, finger nail polish remover can also combust and start a fire. Warning labels on these little fire starters also instruct users to never expose them to heat above 40 degrees or prolonged sunlight.

Next time, make sure you check the contents of your car before leaving it in the sweltering heat.