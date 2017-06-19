App
Jun 18, 2017 09:36 PM IST |

World Hockey League: India beats Pakistan by 7-1 in Pool B section

Indian team continued to be in form to win three matches in the league, back-to-back.

Moneycontrol News

The Indian Hockey Team won the FIH Hockey World League Semifinal encounter against Pakistan by 7-1.

Harmanpreet, Akashdeep and Talwinder scored two goals each while Pardeep Mor chipped in with one.

India went top of Pool B to jump over Netherlands after it thrashed Pakistan with three goals in the first half and four in the second.

Indian team continued to be in form and win three matches in the league, back-to-back.

India had won in their previous two matches – beating Scotland 4-1 and Canada 3-0.

