Women's Cricket World Cup: ICC confirms squad; Mithali Raj to lead India

Moneycontrol News

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday confirmed the squads for the upcoming ICC Women's World Cup 2017 slated to be played in the United Kingdom from July 24 to July 23.

For Indian women’s cricket squad, Mithali Raj who recently became only the third woman player to have captained a side in more than 100 international matches, will continue to lead the team for the second successive World Cup.

The squad comprises of Harmanpreet Kaur, Mona Meshram, Punam Raut, Ekta Bisht and Jhulan Goswami. Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shikha Pandey, Sushma Verma, Mansi Joshi, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav and Nuzhat Parween make up the rest of the team along with ace opener Smriti Mandana who has been selected in spite of not having played a single competitive match since Januray owing to injury.

Jhulan Goswami with 185 wickets, recently became the highest female wicket taker in the one day format.

The team will be playing seven matches in the group stage against Australia, Pakistan, England and South Africa among others.

The team had finished seventh out of eight teams in the 2013 ICC Women's World Cup held India, their worst performance in women's cricket's flagship event.