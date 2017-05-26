App
May 26, 2017 08:08 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Why Sachin Tendulkar had to be convinced to act in his biopic

With the biopic 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' set to release on Friday, the Master Blaster tells Moneycontrol that the film will portray Tendulkar the person, rather than the cricketer that the world reveres.

Why Sachin Tendulkar had to be convinced to act in his biopic

Uttaresh Venkateshwaran & Nilesh Pinto

Moneycontrol News

True to form — shy and calm — Sachin Tendulkar didn’t exactly jump on board when producer Ravi Bhagchandka asked whether he would be willing to act in the biopic Sachin: A Billion Dreams.

“When I was approached by Ravi, my initial reaction was ‘no’, as once a sportsperson, always a sportsperson,” Tendulkar told Moneycontrol in an email interaction. “It took a bit of convincing for me to agree to it.”

The biopic hit the screens on Friday with much fanfare. The movie, Tendulkar said, portrays other parts of his life — not as a cricketer that the world reveres. “My cricketing story is what everyone is aware of, but what I went through during the highs and lows of my career is what no one is privy to,” he said, adding that 10,000 hours of footage were reviewed for the making of the film.

“There are home videos with friends and family which we included in Sachin: A Billion Dreams which will show me as person,” he added. “The whole film is about my real journey. So, there are no fictional bits and pieces added here.”

Tendulkar also said he liked the biopics on Indian boxer Mary Kom, F1 driver Ayrton Senna and fellow cricketer MS Dhoni.

The 44-year-old said that he’s content with his life after hanging up boots in 2013, when he bowed out following his 200th test in Mumbai. “I couldn’t have asked for more.”

Elaborating about the life beyond 22 yards, Tendulkar said: “My second innings has been about new experiences. It has been an enjoyable and enriching experience.”

