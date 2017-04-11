Apr 11, 2017 07:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Watch: 10 years on, a trip down IPL memory lane
Shane Warne inspired a youthful Rajasthan Royals to the inaugural title. The subsequent seasons produced a whole lot of memories.
The tenth season of the Indian Premier League got underway last week. It's been a memorable decade for the domestic T20 tournament full of special moments and controversies.
India?s World Twenty20 win in 2007 prompted BCCI to think about a T20 league. After a grand player auction, the first season was played in 2008
Watch the video to recap...