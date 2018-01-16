App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Jan 16, 2018 02:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

Virat Kohli fined for breaching ICC code of conduct

"India captain Virat Kohli has been fined 25 per cent of his match fee and received one demerit point for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the third day's play in the second Test against South Africa at Centurion on Monday," ICC said in a statement.

India skipper Virat Kohli has been fined 25 per cent of his match fee for showing dissent against the umpire during the third day's play of second Test against South Africa here.

The incident happened in the 25th over of South Africa's second innings yesterday when Kohli continuously complained to umpire Michael Gough about the ball being affected by a damp outfield following a rain delay, before throwing the ball into the ground in an aggressive manner.

Kohli was found to have breached Article 2.1.1 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game."

After the day's play, Kohli pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Chris Broad of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees and, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing.

The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Michael Gough and Paul Reiffel, third umpire Richard Kettleborough and fourth umpire Allahudien Palekar.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.

tags #cricket #India #Sports #Virat Kohli

