Jun 13, 2017 12:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Thanks to Dada, Shane Warne will have to wear England's jersey for a day

Sourav Ganguly and Warne had a bet over whether England would beat Australia in the Champions Trophy.

Thanks to Dada, Shane Warne will have to wear England's jersey for a day

Moneycontrol News

England’s win over Australia in the ICC Champions Trophy on Saturday didn't just knock out the latter from the tournament but also ensured that legendary Aussie spinner Shane Warne would have to wear England’s jersey for a day.

Disappointed with the Australian performance against England, Warne posted a tweet on Monday that he will wear the arch-rivals' jersey for a day after losing a bet to former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly.

When former Australian captain Michael Clarke said at a conclave in London said that he expected an India versus Australia final in the Champions Trophy, Ganguly disagreed and said that England were a good side and could go far in the tournament.

Ganguly went on to say that England was a better side than Australia, which prompted Warne to bet that England wouldn’t even win the Group A league match against the Aussies. However, the English side led by Eoin Morgan beat Australia by 40 runs (D/L method).

After Saturday’s match, Warne tweeted he would honour the bet: “.@SGanguly99 You win our bet mate. I will find an England shirt and wear it all day!”

tags #ICC Champions Trophy #India #Sports

