Tennis great Boris Becker declared bankrupt by British court

Former Tennis ace Boris Becker was declared bankrupt by a London bankruptcy court on Wednesday.

The declaration came after a bankruptcy application was filed by Arbuthnot Latham Bank, to whom the 49-year-old owed money.

Court Registrar Miss Christine Derrett said that there was not enough evidence that he could pay back.

"It is not often the case that a professional person has a judgment (debt) outstanding against them since October 2015. This is a historic debt. One has the impression of a man with his head in the sand." the registrar said.



Surprised and disappointed that Arbuthnot Latham choose to bring these proceedings against me !

This order relates to 1 disputed loan which

— Boris Becker (@TheBorisBecker) June 21, 2017

Becker, who was not in court, issued a statement saying that he was "surprised and disappointed" that the bank had decided to initiate proceedings against him.

Becker's lawyers had asked the court for a "last chance" and grant him another 28 days as he was expected to remortgage of his Majorca property in a month's time, which was expected to raise Euros 6 million.

Boris Becker won six Grand Slam titles including Wimbledon (1985, 1986, 1989), Australian Open (1991, 1996) and US Open (1989). He was also instrumental in West Germany's Davis Cup wins in 1988 and 1989.

Since retiring, Becker had coached World Number One Novak Djokovic for three years until 2016. He was also a pundit for the BBC.