Jun 20, 2017 10:02 AM IST | Source: PTI

Shah Rukh Khan acquires Cape Town franchisee in T20 Global League

The new franchise will be called Cape Town Knight Riders, CSA President Chris Nenzai and CEO Haroon Lorgat made the announcement at a London five-star hotel.

Shah Rukh Khan and the co-owners of Kolkata Knight Riders and Trinbago Knight Riders came together to own Cape Town Franchisee of T20 Global League, a Cricket South Africa (CSA) initiative.

The new franchise will be called Cape Town Knight Riders, CSA President Chris Nenzai and CEO Haroon Lorgat made the announcement at a London five-star hotel.

South African batsman J P Duminy has been allotted as the marquee player for the Cape Town Knight Riders. The tournament, which will feature eight teams, will be played in November-December.

"On behalf of all of us from Knight Riders, congratulations to Cricket South Africa for the launch of exciting new T20 Global League. We are delighted and thankful that you have made Knight Riders part of the new Global League. South Africa is a beautiful country with beautiful people and I really look forward to be part of the exciting new journey and building something special together. We are particularly thrilled to make Cape Town and Newlands our new home away from home," said Shah Rukh Khan.

"We want to grow the Knight Riders brand globally, and acquiring a team in T20 Global league is a step in that direction. The South African league promises to be a great extravaganza and we are thankful to Cricket South Africa for making us part of the new phenomenon. Cape Town is a world- class city with a huge Cricket loving public and we are glad to launch Cape Town Knight Riders," said Venky Mysore, CEO Managing Director of the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders.

tags #Business #cricket #Cricket South Africa #Haroon LorgatCape Town Knight Riders #Kolkata Knight riders #Shah Rukh Khan #Sports #Venky Mysore

