Philippe Coutinho: The footballer who is worth over Rs 1,200 crore - third most expensive

In one of the biggest ever deals among association football clubs, the Brazillian footballer Philippe Coutinho will be moving to Barcelona in a Rs 1,217 crore (EUR 160 million) transfer from Liverpool.

The transfer fee is biggest ever received by a British club as well as the biggest ever paid by a Spanish one, a report in The Telegraph claimed. The deal is the third highest after Neymar’s record EUR 222 million move to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and EUR 180 million for Kylian Mbappe for the same club.

“Liverpool FC can confirm Philippe Coutinho will be leaving the club after a transfer agreement was reached with FC Barcelona, subject to medical and agreement of personal terms,” the 125-year-old club said in a statement on Saturday.

“The player now has permission to complete the usual formalities to conclude the transfer immediately,” it added.

The details of negotiations reveal that Barcelona will pay most of the fee upfront and rest paid in guaranteed add-ons.

Manager of Liverpool, Jürgen Klopp said to the club’s official website that Philippe was ‘insistent’ on his transfer to Barcelona since he heard that the Catalan giants were interested in him.

“It is no secret that Philippe has wanted this move to happen since July, when Barcelona first made their interest known. Philippe was insistent with me, the owners and even his teammates this was a move he was desperate to make happen,” Klopp said.

“Despite that, we managed to keep the player here beyond the summer window, hoping that we would be able to persuade him to stay and be part of what we are looking to do.”

Here are the top five transfer deals in the football history besides this:

Neymar (EUR 222 million): The Brazillian ace moved from Barcelona to PSG in a whopping EUR 222 million transfer in August last year. The transfer still holds the record for most expensive one in the association football history.

Kylian Mbappe (EUR 180 million): The French footballer was transferred to PSG few days after Neymar’s move in an initial loan from Monaco. The deal had “a call option for PSG which, when exercised, would bind the player to PSG until June 30, 2022.” Reportedly, the club later inked the five-year deal.

Ousmane Dembélé (EUR 105 million): The French forward moved from Borussia Dortmund to Barcelona in August last year. “FC Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund have reached an agreement for the transfer of Ousmane Dembélé for 105 million euros plus add-ons. The player will sign a five-year contract and his buy out-clause is set at 400 million euros,” the statement by FC Barcelona read.

Paul Pogba (EUR 105 million): The 24-year-old midfielder returned to Manchester United from Italian giants Juventus on a five-year contract in 2016. He had first joined Manchester United in 2009 but had left for a pittance of 3 million pounds after finding limited first-team opportunities.

The 28-year-old Welsh winger started his career at Southampton FC at the age of 16. He joined Tottenham Hotspur in the following season for who he made 146 appearances and earned a name for himself. In 2013, he joined Real Madrid for what was then the highest fee.