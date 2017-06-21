Numbers don't lie: Anil Kumble's successor has jumbo shoes to fill

Moneycontrol News

As India's cricket board begins the search for a new coach after Anil Kumble stepped down on Tuesday, calling his partnership with captain Virat Kohli 'untenable', the statistics suggest his successor will have some big shoes to fill.

Kumble has managed some impressive feats during his year-long tenure and a look at the performances of his predecessors over the past 17 years puts things in perspective.

Tests

Among the last eight coaches and managers, Kumble owns the best record for Test matches with a winning percentage of 71 percent. The closest who come to his figure are Ravi Shashtri (as a manager) with 42 percent and Gary Kirsten with 45 percent.

Between June 2016 and June 2017, India played 17 Tests, winning 12 of them. India lost just one Test match under Kumble, which came in Pune against Australia. At one time, the Indian team was on an unbeaten streak of 19 Test matches.

In the process, the Indian team won every series it played under the former Indian leggie and eventually reached the top of Test rankings.

One-day Internationals (ODIs)

Kumble's good record also extends to ODI matches, with the team winning more than 61 percent of the matches under his watch.

Of the 13 ODI matches India played in the last one year, they won eight of them. India also went on to win two ODI series—one each against New Zealand and England, and reached the final of recently concluded ICC Champions Trophy where it lost against Pakistan.

Off-the-'record'

Apart from the statistical boost, Kumble also helped some rookies established themselves in the team. Youngsters like Hardik Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Kedhar Jadhav have forayed into the team and made their mark.

Despite being a bowler, he is said to have helped Cheteswar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane with their batting, reassuring the former while he was ridiculed by captain Kohli for his slow strike rate in Tests and assisting Rahane with his batting stance.