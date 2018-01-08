App
Jan 08, 2018 11:22 AM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

Mohammad Azharuddin barred from attending HCA's SGM

It was only after the Congress member V Hanumantha Rao intervened, that Azhar was allowed to attend the meeting. Azhar said, "When there was a ban, I did not enter HCA and since BCCI has cleared me, you cannot stop me from attending the meeting." Apart from that, HCA again failed to pass the Lodha panel recommendations, but the president claimed that it was 'unanimously passed'.

News18 @moneycontrolcom

Hyderabad Cricket Association's Special General Meeting was marred by drama on Sunday. Former India captain Mohd Azharuddin has alleged that he was humiliated by the HCA officials, and was made to stand outside the RGIC Stadium for more than an hour. According to Times of India, some of the HCA members questioned President G Vivekanand's move to bar Azhar from attending the meeting.

It was only after the Congress member V Hanumantha Rao intervened, that Azhar was allowed to attend the meeting. Azhar said, "When there was a ban, I did not enter HCA and since BCCI has cleared me, you cannot stop me from attending the meeting." Apart from that, HCA again failed to pass the Lodha panel recommendations, but the president claimed that it was 'unanimously passed'.

Also, it is believed that a majority of the members were not in favour of adopting the reforms, and demanded that there be more clarity and transparency in the affairs of the association. There were calls for fresh elections, as the current president had lost the members' confidence.

tags #cricket #Current Affairs #India #Mohammad Azharuddin #Sports

