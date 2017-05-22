Kohli, Kumble propose for substantial hike for players contract

Moneycontrol News

Cricketers playing only the shorter format of the game are likely to be affected by the new grading system put forward by the Indian cricket team coach Anil Kumble and skipper Virat Kohli to the Committee of Administrators (COA) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in Hyderabad on Sunday. The duo are learnt to have pitched for a higher payment made to the players playing Test cricket, followed by one-day international (ODI) and T20.

Kohli attended the conference through a video conference and interacted with the panel separately.

Under the current contract, players are graded into three category. Players falling in Grade A earn Rs 2 crore; Grade B earn Rs 1 crore and Grade C earns Rs 50 lakh a year. Players also earn a match fee of Rs 15 lakh for a Test, Rs 7 lakh for an ODI and Rs 3 lakh for a T20 apart from the contract.

The duo has reportedly pitched for a substantial increase from the current pay structure. They have asked for increases the payment of Grade A player to Rs 5 crore from the existing Rs 2 crore. For his services, Kumble has reportedly asked for a 30 percent hike and a 50 percent increase for support staff.

There are seven players are in the Grade A of which Virat Kohli, R Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane play all three formats.

Any exception can be made to MS Dhoni, who only plays ODIs in the proposed system is need to be seen. The board is understood to have made it clear that it will pay no more than 26 percent to the players.

Recently, veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh had written to his former colleague Anil Kumble raising the plight of domestic cricketers face and to look into the issue of the match fees.

The issues are likely to be taken up at the Special General Meeting (SGM) on May 26.