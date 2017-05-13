IPL points table is complicated: Three matches, eight possible outcomes

Delhi Daredevils win over Rising Pune Supergiant on Friday night has set up the Indian Premier League for an exciting weekend. Four teams – Sun Risers Hyderabad (15 points from 13 matches), Kolkata Knight Riders (16 from 13), Rising Pune Supergiant (16 from 13) and Kings XI Punjab (14 from 13) - are playing for three places in the playoffs. Mumbai Indians (18 from 13) have already qualified, but would want to cement their place in the top 2.

Three matches. Eight possible outcomes.

The last match of the league phase – DD vs RCB – is inconsequential, as both team are out of the contention. Results of the remaining three matches – SRH v GL, MI v KKR and KXIP v RPS – will determine the teams that go through and the teams that top the table. Let’s look at each combination of results:

1)If SRH, KKR and RPS win, the teams that will qualify are MI 18, KKR 18, RPS 18, SRH 17. MI and KKR have better NRR so are likely to get the top two, while RPS and SRH will end up playing the eliminator.

2) If SRH, KKR and KXIP win, the teams that will qualify are MI 18, KKR 18, SRH 17 and KXIP 16. KXIP will edge out RPS on better NRR.

3) If SRH, MI and RPS win, the teams that will qualify are MI 20, RPS 18, SRH 17 and KKR 16. MI and RPS end up as the top two, while KKR and SRH face off in the eliminator.

4) If SRH, MI and KXIP win, the teams that will qualify are MI 20, SRH 17, KXIP 16 and KKR 16.

The results above are based on an SRH win in the first match. Now let’s look at what happens if SRH loses.

5) If SRH loses, but KKR and RPS win, the teams that will qualify are MI 18, KKR 18, RPS, 18 and SRH 15.

6) If SRH loses, but KKR and KXIP win, the team that will qualify are MI 18, KKR 18, KXIP 16 and RPS 16. SRH will be crushed if such a scenario unfolds.

7) If SRH loses, but MI and RPS win, the teams that will qualify are MI 20, RPS 18, KKR 16, SRH 15.

8) If SRH loses, but MI and KXIP win, then SRH gets knocked out. The team that qualify are MI 20, tie on 16 points among KXIP, KKR and RPS. KKR will likely be in the top 2 on NRR unless they lose badly to MI and KXIP wins big.

What each team needs to do?

SRH: Must win its match to be sure of qualifying for the playoffs. If it wins, it has a chance of making the top two if MI and KXIP win their matches. If it loses, SRH will be praying for an RPS win against KXIP to qualify.

MI: The table toppers are sitting pretty with 18. A win will give them a certain place in the top 2. Even if they lose, they should make the top 2 on the strength of their NRR.

KKR: KKR are almost guaranteed a place in the playoffs because of their strong run rate, but must win their encounter against Mumbai to get a top 2 berth. Even if RPS wins and ties with KKR at the top of the table, the latter will edge RPS out of the top because of a better NRR

RPS: With the poorest run rate of the lot, RPS will be keenly watching today’s encounters. If SRH loses, Pune will qualify even if they lose their last match. If SRH wins, they will have to beat KXIP to qualify. If RPS win their final game, they can eye a top 2 finish provided MI beat KKR.

KXIP: The equation is simplest for KXIP. They must beat RPS or they are out. Of the two matches, they would be rooting for SRH and KKR to lose. Then, if they beat RPS by a big margin, they could technically hope for a top 2 finish, edging out KKR on NRR. That would be one of the most dramatic turnarounds of the IPL.