IPL is the most expensive sporting event in APAC, but lags global peers

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), which auctioned the broadcasting rights of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on September 4, has put the sporting event on the list of the most valued global leagues, reports TOI.

The deal makes IPL the most expensive sporting event in Asia-Pacific.

STAR India submitted a consolidated winning bid of Rs 16,347.5 crore (USD 2.55 billion) for a five-year deal (2018-2022) at a premium of Rs 7,882.47 crore from the last auction.

The amount though falls short of the USD 3-billion valuation, as predicted by most experts.

After winning the IPL bid, Star India CEO Uday Shankar said, “We are delighted that in Star, IPL has found its natural home".



The BCCI is likely to get USD 0.51 billion per year but pales in comparison to revenue generated by English Premier League of USD 2.22 billion, UEFA Champions League and Europa League of USD 2.33 billion, Major League Baseball of USD 1.5 billion, NBA of USD 2.6 billion and NFL of USD 3 billion, according the TOI report.

It is interesting to note that other sports have multiple broadcasters, whereas IPL has only one broadcaster — STAR India.

The National Football League (NFL) remains the most expensive sporting event in the world.

However, former IPL Chairman and Commissioner Lalit Modi was not pleased with the valuation of IPL as he took a dig at BCCI by quoting a report by Duff & Phelps, which valued the cricket league at USD 5.3 billion.

