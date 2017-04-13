IPL 2017: Virat Kohli returns for Royal Challengers Bangalore, to play against Mumbai Indians

Royal Challengers Bangalore have got a major boost as their captain Virat Kohli has been declared fit and will be back in action against Mumbai Indians on Friday.

"India cricket team and RCB captain Virat Kohli declared match fit," a BCCI release said.

"The BCCI Medical Team confirmed that Indian Cricket Team and Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli has regained match fitness. He will now be available for RCB’s next match against Mumbai Indians on April 14 in Bengaluru," the release said.

Kohli missed RCB's first three matches as he underwent rehabilitation after injuring his right shoulder while fielding during the third Test against Australia at Ranchi.

The injury also forced him to miss India's series-sealing final test win over Australia in Dharamsala.

Kohli's side, who have lost Australia paceman Mitchell Starc and India opener Lokesh Rahul to injuries, have lost two of their three matches in the IPL.