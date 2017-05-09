IPL 2017 KXIP vs KKR: Do or die for the Kings

It’s a desperate situation for hosts Punjab. They not only have to win all their remaining three games beginning tonight but also have to pray hard to ensure defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad — the other contenders for the fourth playoff place — lose their last match against Gujarat Lions on Saturday (May 13). Kolkata have no such issues as the playoff spot is well within their reach and a win tonight will ensure a top-two finish for them.

Where: Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali. The pitch here often assists the fast bowlers and it has been no different this season. Out of the 29 wickets that fell in the three games played here so far, 21 have been taken by the pacers.

Start: 8 pm.

The story so far…

Kolkata: Gautam Gambhir’s boys have turned in an impressive display notching eight victories in 12 games (16 points). The captain has shown the way with the bat scoring 425 runs. Tactically too he has been a step ahead of his rivals as his ploy of promoting his star spinner Sunil Narine as opener has been the biggest surprise of the tournament. Narine has enjoyed the new role smashing the fastest fifty in IPL and the second-best strike rate (184.90) this season.

Punjab: The Kings have been inconsistent and sloppy at times leading to their current situation. Six losses and five wins from 11 games (10 points) have left them battling for a fourth playoff place with Hyderabad (15 points from 13 matches).

Advantage Kolkata

The odds are heavily loaded in favour of the 2012 and 2014 champions. In the 20 matches played between the two teams, Kolkata have won 14 and lost just six. Their stranglehold over Punjab is so strong in recent times that they have won their last eight matches. The last time Punjab beat Kolkata was way back in April 2014. Worse, they were thrashed by eight wickets in their away game at the Eden Gardens last month.

What the Kings need to do…

Troop out with self-belief. Kolkata derive all their batting strength from the top order with Gambhir (425 runs), Robin Uthappa (384 runs) — expected to return tonight after recovering from a hamstring niggle — and Manish Pandey (345 runs) leading the way, not to forget Narine. If they prise out the Kolkata top order quickly they have an opportunity to restrict them to a low score. It’s not an easy task as Kolkata’s lowest total this season has been 131. But if Punjab want to prove their might, they have to slay the Knights.

Keep an eye on

Chris Lynn: The Kolkata opener is a dashing bat and a brilliant fielder. He didn’t get many opportunities owing to a shoulder injury but he is back and ready to blaze away. In the three matches he has played so far this season, the Australian has smashed 175 runs and tops the strike-rate in IPL10 with 201.14

Sandeep Sharma: The right-arm swing bowler has it in him to unsettle the best as he proved in Punjab’s last game at Mohali claiming 4-20. He tops the bowling charts for the team having claimed 16 wickets so far, his best IPL tally.

Team news

Kolkata: Uthappa and fast bowler Nathan Coulter-Nile likely to return.

Punjab: Leading run-getter Hashim Amla (420 runs) and all-rounder David Miller are out as they head to play a one-day series in England in South African colours ahead of the Champions Trophy. West Indies all-rounder Darren Sammy is set to replace Amla with Manan Vohra donning the role of an opener.

The line-ups

Punjab: Glenn Maxwell (captain), Manan Vohra, Martin Guptill, Shaun Marsh, Gurkeerat Singh, Darren Sammy, Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Axar Patel, Sandeep Sharma, Mohit Sharma, Varun Aaron.

Gautam Gambhir (captain), Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa (wicketkeeper), Manish Pandey, Yusuf Pathan, Nathan Coulter Nile, Chris Woakes, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav.