India's 'Michael Phelps' Sajan Prakash threatens to sell medals due to lack of funds

Rio Olympics participant and champion swimmer Sajan Prakash has threatened to auction his medals if he doesn’t get financial help for his high-altitude training in Spain.

Prakash who had bagged six gold and three silver medals at the Thiruvananthapuram National Games said in a report by Hindustan Times from Bengaluru that he has not received any kind of financial assistance for competing in international events despite being nominated for ones like the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS).

Prakash was the only athlete to have represented India at the Rio Olympic Games and is known as India’s Michael Phelps.

The swimmer athlete said that he spent money from his own pocket to participate in various events across Dubai, Thailand & Singapore in the last two months and stated that now he doesn’t have a single penny left, and is desperately in search of a sponsor.



@Ra_THORe sir, Im happy that you are doing a great effort towards sports in india. im a swimmer nd im working towards the asian games which is exactly in 9 months from now. Will there be any sort of financial assistance and help from the govt for the swimmers? #TheStruggleIsReal

— Sajan Prakash (@swim_sajan) November 12, 2017

In November, sports news portal Sportskeeda had published a report on Prakash reaching out to Union Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore for financial help to swimmers in the country.

As per a report from Hindustan Times, Prakash, a former employee of the Indian Railways later took up a police inspector’s job offered by the Kerala government. But he hasn’t got his salary yet owing to his busy swimming training schedule.

Prakash’s mother Shantimol, a former international athlete herself, has convinced him to hang on to his profession. However, she was the one who recently suggested him to sell some of his medals to get some cash.

Prakash had previously won a game at the Asian Indoor Games. The TOPS programme, for which he was nominated, aims to identify and support potential medal prospects for 2016 and 2020 Olympic Games.