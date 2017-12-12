App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Dec 12, 2017 03:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India's 'Michael Phelps' Sajan Prakash threatens to sell medals due to lack of funds

Sajan Prakash, the only swimmer from India to participate in the Rio Olympics has threatened to auction his medals

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Rio Olympics participant and champion swimmer Sajan Prakash has threatened to auction his medals if he doesn’t get financial help for his high-altitude training in Spain.

Prakash who had bagged six gold and three silver medals at the Thiruvananthapuram National Games said in a report by Hindustan Times from Bengaluru that he has not received any kind of financial assistance for competing in international events despite being nominated for ones like the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS).

Prakash was the only athlete to have represented India at the Rio Olympic Games and is known as India’s Michael Phelps.

The swimmer athlete said that he spent money from his own pocket to participate in various events across Dubai, Thailand & Singapore in the last two months and stated that now he doesn’t have a single penny left, and is desperately in search of a sponsor.

related news

In November, sports news portal Sportskeeda had published a report on Prakash reaching out to Union Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore for financial help to swimmers in the country.

As per a report from Hindustan Times, Prakash, a former employee of the Indian Railways later took up a police inspector’s job offered by the Kerala government. But he hasn’t got his salary yet owing to his busy swimming training schedule.

Prakash’s mother Shantimol, a former international athlete herself, has convinced him to hang on to his profession. However, she was the one who recently suggested him to sell some of his medals to get some cash.

Prakash had previously won a game at the Asian Indoor Games. The TOPS programme, for which he was nominated, aims to identify and support potential medal prospects for 2016 and 2020 Olympic Games.

tags #India #Sports

most popular

Nearly 30 stocks where MFs raised stake more than doubled wealth in 2017; do you own any?

Nearly 30 stocks where MFs raised stake more than doubled wealth in 2017; do you own any?

ICICI Pru MF's Bharat 22 ETF saw redemption of over Rs 1,000 cr on first day of listing

ICICI Pru MF's Bharat 22 ETF saw redemption of over Rs 1,000 cr on first day of listing

New hydro power policy may ease repayment norms, ask states to buy 2.25% of demand

New hydro power policy may ease repayment norms, ask states to buy 2.25% of demand

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.