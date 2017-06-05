Indian fielding: Last box to check before match against Sri Lanka

In the match against Pakistan on Sunday, Ravindra Jadeja’s trousers slipped to his ankles while attempting to stop a run. It was symbolic of the Indian fielding standards throughout the innings.

India’s safest pairs of hands including Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Ravindra Jadeja dropped catches, missed run-outs and the ball slipped past their hands, multiple times. Kedar Jadhav spilled a sitter at covers, the simplest of catches one can imagine.

India has an impeccable record against Pakistan in ICC tournaments, which has now stretched to 13-2 in India’s favour. It is very tough for any Indian fan to recall the last match when India lost to Pakistan or for that matter played badly; so is recalling the last match when Indian fielders were so pathetic.

Virat Kohli, in his post-match interaction, said, “I would give our fielding 6/10, and that also, I would give all six points to Ravindra Jadeja,” referring to his brilliant effort in running Shoaib Malik out. Apart from that, there was not a moment in the match when Indian fielding seemed even average.

In comparison to Pakistan’s fielding, of course, the Indian team was better, but Pakistan, an eighth-ranked team's performance cannot be a standard to judge yourself.

For the Pakistanis, as Jarrod Kimber writes for Cricinfo, “Pakistan turned up on time, and all their players remembered to wear green. That's all the positives covered.”

For India, however, the next match is against Sri Lanka, which lost their first match against South Africa, but one can be sure that they would not just turn up at the right time, wearing their dark blue jerseys.

Sri Lanka, although not one of the favourites to win the tournament, still would be a formidable challenge for India.

Fortunately, India has got ample time to prepare for the June 8 match, and have discovered, perhaps, their only weakness as of now, well before it could hurt the team’s prospects.