ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Bookies think India will beat Pakistan on Sunday

Moneycontrol News

With England’s win over Bangladesh in the opening match, the battle for supremacy in Champions Trophy has begun. Off the field, the betting market is heating up.

With India and Pakistan set to play for the first time since the Asia Cup in March 2015, betting activity is soaring in anticipation.

Odds on India Vs Pakistan match

For the match on Sunday, India are clear favourites to win the game, according to bookies. Punters are offering bets of 1.44 on India and 2.75 on Pakistan.

Virat Kohli is expected to be the top run scorer of the Indian team in the match, according to bookmakers. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah are expected to be highest wicket takers for the team.

Tournament odds

If we go by bookies, India are the fourth favourite to win the eight-team Champions Trophy. Bookmakers have placed hosts England as their favourite to win the trophy, followed by Australia and South Africa.

Bookmakers are offering odds of 3.75 on England followed by 4 for Australia and South Africa. Punters are offering odds of 5.50 on India's win. This means if you bet Rs 1 on India you will get Rs 5.50 if India win the championship.

After the match-winning century in the first match, Joe Root is pegged to be the top run scorer in the tournament with bookies offering odds of 3.5 on him. He is followed by other two English batsman Alex Hales (7.00) and Eoin Morgan (11.00). Virat Kohli (13.00) is the fourth favourite.

Australian and South African bowlers are the favourites to take most number of scalps in the tournament. Liam Plunkett (3.50) is the favourite, followed by Mitchell Starc (11.00) and Kagiso Rabada (15.00).

England (1.91) and Australia (2.00) are the favourites to reach the final.

How it works?

The odds, offered by bookmakers, keep fluctuating till the beginning of the match. Betting is suspended once the match begins.

The odds are influenced by weather, pitch condition, injuries and performances. For example, before England’s match, David Warner was the favourite to be tournament top-scorer. But now he is not even in the top five.

For every rupee you bet, you get the odds offered by the bookies in case the results are in your favour.

All betting odds are sourced from sportsbet.com.au.