Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: 5 moments in the The Wall's life that anyone could learn from

Few sportsmen in the world can claim to have reached the very top of their professions while melting hearts with their humility at the same time. Humility is not something one naturally associates with sportspeople. But as was with most of the things he did, Rahul Dravid defied the norm, and with no extra effort on his part. That is just who he is.

Known around the country and the cricketing world as The Wall, Dravid was the architect of many of India's wins, both home and abroad. But despite having scored more than 10,000 runs in both Tests and One Day Internationals, it was the man's great heart and his simple, down-to-earth character that defined him and brought him the adulation of millions around the world.

So as the great man turned 45 on Thursday, we at Moneycontrol thought it would be a great idea to remember some of the instances from his life that made us wish we were half the person he was. So Jammy, if you're reading this, Happy Birthday!

1: Queuing up at his children’s school for a science fair

It is difficult to imagine that given the popularity of cricket in our country, any person who had ever been the mainstay of India's batting line up even in a Test match, let alone for years on end, would not have problems with ego.

But Dravid is not most people. So when he attended a science fair in his children's school, it came as no surprise when he was spotted waiting in line along with other children and their parents, just like any normal parent would. Of course, a picture taken of him standing in the queue went viral on social media and earned him praise from all quarters.



Rahul Dravid declines Bangalore University Hon. degree, says would like to earn doctrate by accomplishing some academic research in sport pic.twitter.com/pP3xqo7EYz

— ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2017

Always a man to work hard for what he earned, Dravid surprised Bangalore University last year by refusing an honorary doctorate that the institution wanted to confer on him on the occasion of Republic Day.

The cricketer reportedly turned down the honour, saying he would like to actually conduct research in the field of sports and earn the qualification for himself.

3: Always ready to help

When it comes to helping people, Dravid has always been there, be it for his juniors or his peers. Many a cricketer to have played for Karnataka or India can vouch for this particular trait of his.

But the time it was most noticed was when English batting great Kevin Pietersen spoke about how an e-mail from Dravid about flaws in his batting technique helped him improve his game.

4: Fulfilled wish of a terminally ill fan

Perhaps the most heart-rendering of all the instances we will remember today was when Dravid actually heard about a terminally ill fan of his who wished to meet him and obliged with a Skype call. The great cricketer apologised to the fan for not being able to meet him in person and talked to him for a considerable amount of time.

5: Praise from across the border



Met with a man called THE WALL in cricket RAHUL bhai @Im_Dravid he is a great human being always there to talk about cricket & helping u out , honoured to play with him in the Feild & always pleasure to meet U , stay blessed pic.twitter.com/vCyDwM34YY — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) December 28, 2017

This is a more recent incident and is more an indication of how his peers perceive him than anything else. When Pakistani cricketer Mohammad Hafeez ran into The Wall on a flight to New Zealand recently, the two ended up talking for a long time and even clicked a couple of selfies.

Hafeez then tweeted about his meeting with Dravid, calling him a great human being, and saying it was an honour to have played with him.