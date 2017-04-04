Gionee India ties up with Royal Challengers Bangalore for IPL

Handset maker Gionee India today announced its association with the 'Royal Challengers Bangalore', as their presenting sponsors for the tenth edition of the Indian Premier League.

Gionee is already the principal sponsor of the Kolkata Franchise- 'Kolkata Knight Riders'.

Gionee has become the first brand ever to sponsor front jerseys of two IPL teams in the same edition and will have its logo feature on the front jersey of both the teams, the company said in a release.

The smart phone manufacturer had signed Captain Virat Kohli as its brand ambassador in November last year.

"This partnership puts us at the forefront in the IPL with the Gionee brand being visible in 26 of the 56 games till the knockouts.

We are immensely proud to associate with Royal Challengers Bangalore- a team that has an eclectic talent mix and has entertained its fans over the years," Gionee India CEO and Managing Director Arvind R Vohra said.

The company said the announcement comes as a part of Gionee's aggressive brand strengthening in India which includes launching its flagship product of the year, A1.

The company had spent close to Rs 500 crore in marketing last year, and in 2017-18, they plan to increase the same by almost 50 percent, the release said.