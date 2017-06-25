Former cricket board chief N Srinivasan attends BCCI meeting

Ousted BCCI President N Srinivasan on Sunday attended the meeting of various state associations with the Supreme Court appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA).

Srinivasan, who represented Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA), walked into the BCCI headquarters here this morning at around 10.45 am and came out of the meeting by 12.30 pm.

However, he did not speak to the waiting media. Former BCCI secretary Niranjan Shah also attended the meeting along with Srinivasan. Former India skipper and Cricket Association of Bengal Sourav Ganguly came for the meeting in the afternoon.

On Saturday, CoA head Vinod Rai had clarified that it was not their mandate to decide the eligibility or ineligibility of the people attending the meeting. TNCA's Executive Committee nominated Srinivasan to be the association's representative at the meet.