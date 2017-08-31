Football academy for the blind to open in Kochi in September

The eight players, who also form the country's national blind football team, will be given free accommodation in the academy.

"We initially wanted to accommodate 25 players but with the funds we have, we can take in only eight players," IBFF Sporting Director Sunil J Mathew, who is spearheading this project, told TOI.

The Blind Football Academy will be inaugurated on September 15. The management told TOI they are planning to call a government official for the inauguration.

The German blind football team coach Ulrich Pfisterer will be arriving for the event and stay for a week. Ulrich Pfisterer is also the UEFA-funded International Blind Sports Federation chair.

The football academy as of now has two permanent training staffs and one physiotherapist. Along with them, a gym trainer, a yoga trainer, and nutritionist will support the team.

Jogo Football Arena in Kadavanthara, which is set to open early September, will be the main practice ground.

The team also comprises of working players. The Academy management has accommodated the working players to come on the weekends to practice the sport.

The Indian Blind Football team was formed only two years ago and is now holds the 23rd position in the global rankings.

"When they end their careers as footballers these players should be able to make a living for themselves and vocational skills will come in handy," Mathew said.

The players look at this as an opportunity for making football as a professional sport.