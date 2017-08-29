Meet Floyd Mayweather: The boxer who earned Rs 1.1 crore per second in a match

Moneycontrol News

Floyd Mayweather will go down as one of the greatest boxers of all time with the history of an unbeaten 50-0 record following his victory over Conor McGregor in Las Vegas on Saturday evening.

The former five-weight classes world champion Mayweather got to retire undefeated and Irish UFC fighter McGregor made his boxing debut against one of the greatest fighters of all time.

However, what is more epic is the money Mayweather made in the fight.

Floyd Mayweather celebrates with the belt and President of the WBC Mauricio Sulaiman after winning the fight (Courtesy: Reuters)

As per a report in AOL, Mayweather earned over USD 250 to 300 million dollars.

The fight, that lasted for 27 minutes (9 full three-minute rounds), plus 1:05 of the tenth round, totaling 28 minutes 5 seconds, which means that if he does make USD 300 million, every second raked in USD 178,041.54.

In Indian currency, the figures come to approximately Rs 1,13,72,848, hence Mayweather made about one crore thirteen lakhs seventy-two thousand eight hundred and forty-eight rupees, every second of his match. (1 USD= Rs 63.86)

That's like earning a BMW 7 series every time the clock ticks.

Moreover, it happens to be more than the GDP of some countries.

For the heavy duty match, Mayweather got USD 100 million just for showing up, and an estimated USD 150 to 200 million for pay-per-view.

Mayweather has easily crossed the billion dollar mark in prize money through his storied 50-0 record so far. He had won USD 250 million against Manny Pacquiao in 2015.

McGregor, who was defeated, also made USD 30 million just for showing up and this figure is excluding pay per view earnings. This is, in fact, higher than all of his previous prize money combined.

In a report by BBC, Mayweather points out that making it to the top was not easy. He spoke of his first USD 100,000 cheque - received at the age of 19.



Without God, none of this is possible. THANK YOU

— Floyd Mayweather (@FloydMayweather) August 27, 2017

"I came from poverty," he pointed out. "I wasn't listening at that meeting, I just wanted that cheque."

Mayweather officially retired from boxing in 2015 with a 49-0 record. As of August 2017, he had a net worth of USD 560 million, according to a report in Celebrity Net Worth.

The boxing megastar now wants to become a trainer, teaching young fighters how to be a megastar not in the ring but outside as well.