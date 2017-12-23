App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Dec 23, 2017 04:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

BCCI appoints Saba Karim as General Manager

The General Manager's post has been lying vacant since the resignation of MV Sridhar in September over the issue of conflict of interest. Sridhar passed away on October 30.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Former India wicketkeeper Saba Karim was on Saturday appointed as General Manager (Cricket Operations) of the BCCI.

The appointment was on expected lines as Karim's name was doing the rounds for quite sometime. The other big name in the fray was former pacer Venkatesh Prasad.

Karim will assume office from January 1 and he will report to CEO Rahul Johri.

He will assist Johri in meeting the Board's vision and strategy, the BCCI said.

related news

The General Manager's post has been lying vacant since the resignation of MV Sridhar in September over the issue of conflict of interest. Sridhar passed away on October 30.

In mid-October, BCCI had invited applications for this post.

"Some of the major responsibilities of Mr Karim include giving strategic direction to the cricket department, implementing the operational plans, budgeting, determining and monitoring the compliance of match playing regulations, standards of venues, administration of Domestic Program," the BCCI said in a release.

Karim has a vast knowledge of the game and its intricacies, both at the top and the domestic level having represented India in one Test and 34 ODIs.

As wicket-keeper batsman, he played 120 first-class games and 124 List A matches in a career spanning close to 18 years.

A prolific run-getter, Karim has a first-class average of 56.66 with 22 centuries and 33 half-centuries that helped him amass over 7000 runs while playing for Bihar first and later Bengal.

His playing career received an untimely jolt when he suffered an injury to his right eye in the Asia Cup in Bangladesh following which he had to undergo a surgery.

He was appointed a national selector from the East Zone in 2012 and after completing his term, he took over as a television commentator.

Karim also has a corporate background having worked in the Corporate Communications Division of TISCO.

tags #BCCI #cricket #Sports

most popular

These 6 fundamentally strong companies gave over 1000% return in last 10 years

These 6 fundamentally strong companies gave over 1000% return in last 10 years

Has Santa-Claus rally come to a halt? 3 stocks which could give up to 8% return

Has Santa-Claus rally come to a halt? 3 stocks which could give up to 8% return

Plenty of stocks in market which can give up to 20% CAGR return for next 3-5 years

Plenty of stocks in market which can give up to 20% CAGR return for next 3-5 years

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.