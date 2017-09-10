BCCI announces squad for series against Australia; Umesh, Shami make comeback
India is scheduled to play five ODIs and three T-20s with the visiting Australian team
Moneycontrol News
Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Sunday announced the team for first three matches of the five One-Day Internationals to be played against Australia from September 17.
Most of the winning team in Sri Lanka has been retained except for Shardul Thakur who has been dropped. Off spinner R Ashwin who is playing county cricket in England has also been left out of the team. Fast bowlers Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav have made a comeback into the 16-member squad.
TEAM: Kohli (C), Rohit, Shikhar, Rahul, Pandey, Jadhav, Rahane, MSD, Hardik, Axar, Kuldeep, Chahal, Bumrah, Bhuvi, Umesh, Shami #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/sC0UnBfDns
— BCCI (@BCCI) September 10, 2017
India is scheduled to play five ODIs and three T-20s with the visiting Australian team. The first match will be played on September 17 at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.
Schedule:
1st ODI: September 17, Sunday
2nd ODI: September 21, Thursday
3rd ODI: September 24, Sunday
4th ODI: September 28, Thursday
5th ODI: October 1, Sunday
1st T-20: October 7, Saturday
2nd T-20: October 10, Tuesday3rd T-20: October 13, Friday