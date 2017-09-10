App
Sep 10, 2017 02:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BCCI announces squad for series against Australia; Umesh, Shami make comeback

India is scheduled to play five ODIs and three T-20s with the visiting Australian team

Moneycontrol News

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Sunday announced the team for first three matches of the five One-Day Internationals to be played against Australia from September 17.

Most of the winning team in Sri Lanka has been retained except for Shardul Thakur who has been dropped. Off spinner R Ashwin who is playing county cricket in England has also been left out of the team. Fast bowlers Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav have made a comeback into the 16-member squad.

Team India: Virat Kohli (C), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Ajinkya Rahane, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yujvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvaneswar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami

India is scheduled to play five ODIs and three T-20s with the visiting Australian team. The first match will be played on September 17 at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Schedule:

1st ODI: September 17, Sunday

2nd ODI: September 21, Thursday

3rd ODI: September 24, Sunday

4th ODI: September 28, Thursday

5th ODI: October 1, Sunday

1st T-20: October 7, Saturday

2nd T-20: October 10, Tuesday

3rd T-20: October 13, Friday

