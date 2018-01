Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe seek to rebuild in tri-nation

Hardik Pandya | Pandya proved to be India's highest scorer in the first inning. The 24-year-old entertained the crowd with 14 fours and a six in the inning. Pandya also picked the South African openers early on Day 3 to keep India in controlling position overnight. (Image: Reuters)

Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe all have a point to prove when they battle each other in a tri-nation one-day tournament in Dhaka from tomorrow. The home nation, without a coach, are licking their wounds from a disastrous tour of South Africa.

Sri Lanka have just had their worst year in international cricket. And Zimbabwe are on edge after a thrashing by the Proteas that blunted their run-up to a crucial World Cup qualifying tournament in March. The event, staged at Dhaka's Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, is Bangladesh's first home engagement in more than a year, and follows three heavy ODI defeats in South Africa in October.

Bangladesh have become a strong one-day team in recent times, notably reaching the Champions Trophy semi-finals last year. But they were brutally exposed by the Proteas, as defeats by 10 wickets, 104 runs and 200 runs highlighted how much further they have to go.

"This tri-nation tournament is really important for us. Everyone is upset after the South Africa tour. Now, if we can win this tournament, everything can be changed," said skipper Mashrafe Mortaza. The task has been made more difficult by the resignation of coach Chandika Hathurusingha, who chose to return to his native Sri Lanka. Hathurusingha makes his debut as Sri Lanka's coach in this tournament. The 49-year-old former batsman resigned in the middle of the South Africa tour, though the decision was only made public in December. Former national captain Khaled Mahmud is in interim charge as team director, and the Bangladesh Cricket Board has yet to indicate when a permanent replacement will be named.

The country's cricket authorities changed captain twice in six months after influential all-rounder Angelo Mathews stepped down in July, highlighting the turmoil in the national game. Mathews has been re-appointed as Sri Lanka's limited over captain ahead of 2019 World Cup, for which they were the final team to qualify.

Meanwhile underdogs Zimbabwe, who face Bangladesh in the first game of the tri-nation competition Monday, are looking for a lift ahead of hosting a World Cup 2019 qualifying tournament in March.

Last month, they lost a Test in South Africa by an innings and 120 runs inside two days of what was intended to be a historic four-day day-night Test. The match lasted just 907 balls.

Zimbabwe will be boosted by the return of Brendan Taylor and Kyle Jarvis, who have not played one-day internationals since 2015 and 2013 respectively. Coach Heath Streak has indicated that Zimbabwe will devote more energy to one-day games, due to limited Test opportunities. The three teams will play each other twice in the two- week tournament, which ends with a final on January 27.

Bangladesh Mashrafe Mortaza (capt), Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal, Imrul Kayes, Anamul Haque, Mohammad Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur Rahim, Sabbir Rahman, Nasir Hossain, Mohammad Mithun, Mehedi Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Abul Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Sunzamul Islam. Sri Lanka Angelo Mathews (capt), Upul Tharanga, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Janith Perera, Thisara Perera, Asela Gunaratne, Niroshan Dickwella, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Dushmantha Chameera, Shehan Madushanka, Akila Dananjaya, Lakshan Sandakan and Wanidu Hasaranga. Zimbabwe Graeme Cremer (capt), Hamilton Masakadza, Solomon Mire, Craig Ervine, Brendan Taylor, Sikandar Raza, Peter Moor, Malcolm Waller, Ryan Murray, Tendai Chisoro, Brandon Mavuta, Blessing Muzarabani, Christopher Mpofu, Tendai Chatara, Kyle Jarvis.