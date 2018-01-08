App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Jan 08, 2018 11:02 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Australia romp to victory and 4-0 Ashes triumph

England captain Joe Root raced from his hospital bed, where he had been treated overnight for gastroenteritis, to try to rescue a face-saving draw but when he failed to reappear after lunch the die was cast for the tourists.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Australia romped to an innings and 123 victory over England after dismissing the tourists for 180 on the final day of the fifth test on Monday to complete a 4-0 Ashes triumph that fell short of a whitewash was but was little less emphatic.

England captain Joe Root raced from his hospital bed, where he had been treated overnight for gastroenteritis, to try to rescue a face-saving draw but when he failed to reappear after lunch the die was cast for the tourists.

Australia's bowling attack - the potency of which has been one of the main points of difference between the two sides - mopped up the last four batsmen at the cost of just 36 runs after the break at Sydney Cricket Ground.

Paceman Pat Cummins removed Jonny Bairstow (38), Stuart Broad (4) and Mason Crane (2) to finish with figures of 4-39, while Nathan Lyon (3-54) had taken the only wicket of the opening session as he continued his dominance of Moeen Ali.

related news

Josh Hazlewood performed the coup de grace when he had James Anderson caught behind for two.

Australia's batsmen also played a full part in the return of the coveted urn, with Mitchell Marsh, his brother Shaun and Usman Khawaja all getting into three figures as the hosts made 649 declared in their reply to England's first innings 346.

FIGHTING SPIRIT

England managed only three centuries to Australia's nine over the series, with home skipper Steve Smith alone matching their tally.

The tourists will, however, take pride from refusing to buckle despite being outclassed in four of the five tests and Root's determination to bat on Monday while clearly unwell typified their fighting spirit.

The 27-year-old was 42 not out with England 93 for four - still 210 runs from forcing Australia to bat again - at close of play on day four but experienced diarrhoea and vomiting overnight and was taken to hospital for treatment.

England initially said he was treated for severe dehydration but later revised the diagnosis to viral gastroenteritis that had nothing to do with Sunday's high temperatures at the ground.

The skipper reached the ground in time for the start of play but out-of-form Moeen went out to bat in his stead, making 13 before almost inevitably falling lbw to Lyon.

Off spinner Lyon dismissed the all-rounder seven times in nine innings over the series with four of those leg before decisions.

Root received an ovation when he came out to resume his innings and had soon secured his 37th test half century with three runs to fine leg.

He suffered a recurrence of the symptoms during the lunch break, though, and Tom Curran, who finished the day 23 not out, came out to bat in his place for the second session, leaving Root retired hurt for 58.

tags #Ashes #Australia #cricket #England #Sports

most popular

Market @ record highs! Top 10 stocks which could rally up to 100% in the next 12 months

Market @ record highs! Top 10 stocks which could rally up to 100% in the next 12 months

DuPont analysis: These 4 stocks gained over 500% in the last three years

DuPont analysis: These 4 stocks gained over 500% in the last three years

Don’t ignore these sectors; banks, pharma, telecom companies could see double-digit growth in 2018

Don’t ignore these sectors; banks, pharma, telecom companies could see double-digit growth in 2018

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.